June Makes a Tough Choice About Nichole at the End of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Nichole is important in 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'The Testaments.' By Chrissy Bobic Published April 9 2026, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

At the end of The Handmaid's Tale, June makes the decision to continue her work against Gilead and leave Nichole safely with her mother, Holly. But why does June give up Nichole? After spending most of the Hulu series trying to get Hannah back, June leaves her second child, also a daughter, willingly. For some who watched the finale live, it felt a little pointless.

Article continues below advertisement

But there is a reason behind June's decision. And, as her last scene with Nichole in The Handmaid's Tale is shown, it's clear that the choice isn't all that easy for June. But she's also a different person by the end of the series, and her decisions are driven by what she feels is best. Apparently, that includes leaving behind another daughter for the greater good.

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Why did June give up Nichole in 'The Handmaid's Tale'?

When June gives up Nichole to her mother, Holly, at the end of The Handmaid's Tale series, Holly doesn't think it's right. Like the viewers who watched the scene unfold, Holly thinks Nichole should be with June, especially after everything that has happened. But for June, her bigger purpose is out there, and she thinks that leaving Nichole with Holly is the most logical and safest thing.

After the series finale dropped on Hulu, Elizabeth Moss, who plays June in the franchise, told Vulture, "At the end of the finale, she's able to go, 'This is what my purpose is in life: to establish a future for the next generation. Part of that path is going to be telling my story.'" That's why June feels the need to give Nichole up at the end of The Handmaid's Tale.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

It's a moment that's a little confusing for fans, since June gives up Nichole early on in the series, too, only to reunite with her for a short time. But June also changes significantly from Season 1 to the final season. During that time in between, June works alone and then with Mayday to make sure she gets other kids out of Gilead. That's her purpose, and since Nichole is safe, June can focus on helping children in Gilead.

Article continues below advertisement

Why doesn't June leave Nichole with Luke?

Like June, Luke is part of the resistance. He also wants to find Hannah and fight Gilead. Although Luke and June don't do it together, they both set off at the end of the show to do their work in helping to free children and hopefully find Hannah in the process. In some ways, it might make Nichole seem a little less important in the grand scheme of things on the show.

June’s loving moments with Nichole were one of our absolute favorite parts of #TheHandmaidsTale Season 5, one of which was a sweet callback to this memory with Hannah in the Season 2 finale. pic.twitter.com/RozbvkPZcx — Above The Garage - The Handmaid’s Tale Podcast (@AboveGaragePod) June 22, 2023