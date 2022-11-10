'The Handmaid's Tale' Book Ending Is Very Different Than the Show

Offred begins to suspect that she's pregnant with Nick's child, and after discovering that, the Commander's wife learns about her relationship with the Commander. In the end, a group known as the Eyes, who watch over everything in Gilead, come to take Offred away. Nick tells her to trust him, but Offred is confused about whether Nick is a member of Mayday or is secretly working with the powers in Gilead. She gets in the van and it drives away.