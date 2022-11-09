'The Handmaid’s Tale's' Season 5 Finale Sets Things Up for the End (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu.

The Season 5 finale of The Handmaid's Tale proves that there is still one place June hasn't gone yet — west. What that means for her future and her reunion with Hannah remains to be seen. But right now, fans need the Handmaid's Tale Season 5 ending explained to make sense of everything that happens.