Hannah Is a Rebel Like Her Mom in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Testaments book, which is a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale.

For most of The Handmaid's Tale, we've been wondering what happens to June, how she escapes Gilead, and whether or not she lives by the end of the series. Now, fans want to know what happens to Hannah in The Handmaid's Tale. Because, let's face it, after getting new glimpses of June's older daughter throughout Season 5, the curiosity about where she ends up is real.