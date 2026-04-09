Daisy’s Role in 'The Testaments' TV Show Might Be Vastly Different Than in the Book Readers of 'The Testaments' book might be confused. By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 9 2026, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of The Testaments. Just like readers of The Handmaid's Tale book knew quite a bit about the first season of the Hulu show before it even aired, those who read The Testaments are privy to who certain characters are in the spinoff. That being said, for those who haven't done their not-so-light reading before they watched the series premiere, who is Daisy in The Testaments?

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She arrives at the wife school as a Pearl Girl, or someone outside of Gilead who has been captured and taken to Gilead to recruit for the Gilead way of life. Clearly, though, she has more importance than just being a side character, and there is a reason for that. Her character in The Testaments book is extremely important to the lore of the series.

Source: Hulu

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Who is Daisy in 'The Testaments'?

In the book, Daisy is actually Nichole from The Handmaid's Tale. Boom. Mic drop. Wild. But in the TV show, it's clear that the writers chose to go a different route. Since the show takes place four or five years into the future after The Handmaid's Tale, it's impossible for the TV show version of Daisy to be Nichole. In this timeline, Nichole would still be a few years younger than Agnes/Hannah.

Instead, Daisy is still important. She is a member of Mayday, and she wanted to get captured to infiltrate the school. In fact, it turns out, she's working with June. However, timeline-wise, she can't be Nichole because the age doesn't work out. It is possible, though, that she is someone viewers met in The Handmaid's Tale.

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daisy not being nicole is so stupid … the whole point is that hannah and nicole are reunited with june #TheTestaments — L✰ (@C0SMICTALAY) April 8, 2026

Charlotte, for example, was given back to Janine at the end of the original series. If Janine allowed her daughter to be part of the resistance, maybe Charlotte is actually Daisy. But for now, it looks like Daisy is the same type of character from The Testaments, just not Nichole. Unless, of course, there is some revisionist history and the writers pull a "oh, why not" and significantly age up Nichole.

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Some fans of 'The Testaments' think Daisy is someone totally new to the franchise.

In a Reddit thread about the utter confusion from book readers and even show watchers about who Daisy is, fans theorized about who Daisy could and could not be in the show. The user who made the post theorized that Daisy is somehow the first child ever taken out of Gilead, even before Hannah was, and that viewers just didn't see that happen.

This scene in The Testaments is important because it exposes everything without a single line of dialogue.

Daisy character is meant to be studying Agnes. So that she can learn her behavior so she can blend in and become a proper Plum. But the second they reach the #Thetestaments pic.twitter.com/Ulyf8K9yHp — Kwame Yeboa (@KwameYeboah21) April 8, 2026

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Others suggested that Daisy was part of Angel's Flight, an operation led by June to get some Marthas and children out of Gilead in The Handmaid's Tale. "I'm kinda hoping they split the characters so we get Nichole added in later," someone commented.