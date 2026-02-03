People Are Asking If There Is a Measles Outbreak at Disneyland — Is There?
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health issued a press release.
After an international traveler who visited Disneyland tested positive for the measles, people are worried that there is an outbreak at the popular theme park.
The infected traveler reportedly visited Disneyland California Adventure from around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2026, and was at the theme park until it closed at 9 p.m., per CBS News. The person also visited Goofy’s Kitchen inside the Disneyland Hotel between 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. So, is there a measles outbreak at Disneyland?
Is there a measles outbreak at Disneyland?
No, there is not an outbreak of the measels at Disneyland. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released a statement notifying the public that two cases of measles were reported in 2026.
"The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally," read the statement. "This is the first confirmed case of measles in 2026 among Los Angeles County residents or visitors."
The statement added that there was no public exposure outside of "a healthcare setting. "There are no identified public exposure locations in Los Angeles County outside of a healthcare setting at this time," it continued. "Affected healthcare facilities are directly notifying patients and staff who may have been exposed. Public Health is also identifying others who may have had contact with the case and verifying their measles vaccination status."
People who visited Disneyland California Adventure on Jan. 28 after 12:30 p.m. or Goofy’s Kitchen inside the Disneyland Hotel after 10:30 a.m. are at risk for exposure for the measels.
"People who were at these locations during the date and time listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed," read the release.
In addition, people who visited the Dunkin' Donuts at 22020 Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills on Jan. 30 may have also been exposed. The traveler visited the donut shop from approximately 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Health officials recommended that people with possible exposure at LAX should monitor themselves for symptoms until at least Feb. 16. People exposed at Dunkin' Donuts should self-monitor until Feb. 20.
L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. warned that the disease spreads easily, often before a person knows they are ill.
"Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it," he said. "A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure."
People who were at LAX on Jan. 26 were also exposed, as the traveler arrived at the Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal B on Viva Aerobus Flight #518 at Gate 201A. People who were in Terminal B between 10:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Jan. 27 also may have been exposed to the measles. Visitors to the theme park are being told to check their vaccine records to make sure they’ve been vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine.