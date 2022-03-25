'Borderlands' Newcomers Can Jump Right Into 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands'

Borderlands fans first meet Tiny Tina in Borderlands 2. An NPC, Tiny Tina is a 13-year-old girl who is a bit unstable and has an uncanny passion for blowing things up. Despite her age and small frame, she's become a favorite among fans of the franchise — and she's leading her first title with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

But where, exactly, does this teenager's saga fit into the overarching Borderlands narrative? Is it a standalone game, or will newcomers be confused?