There Are Many Ways to Play 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' With Your Friends

The sequel to the Borderlands spinoff starring everyone's favorite teenage explosives expert, Tiny Tina, is officially here. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands combines the first-person shooter style that Borderlands players love with action RPG elements, making this a fantasy game franchise fans can sink hours into.

But does the new game support multiplayer options, both remote and online? Does it also support cross-play for the multiple consoles on which it's been released?