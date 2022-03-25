There Are Many Ways to Play 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' With Your Friends

There Are Many Ways to Play 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' With Your FriendsBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 25 2022, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
The sequel to the Borderlands spinoff starring everyone's favorite teenage explosives expert, Tiny Tina, is officially here. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands combines the first-person shooter style that Borderlands players love with action RPG elements, making this a fantasy game franchise fans can sink hours into.
But does the new game support multiplayer options, both remote and online? Does it also support cross-play for the multiple consoles on which it's been released?
Does 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' support cross-play?
Before we dive into the multiplayer options for Tiny Tina's Wonderland, we can assure you that you can play with anyone else who owns a copy of the game, regardless of what console they purchased it for.
But you will have to ensure that the cross-play option is turned on before you can log on with your friends on other platforms. To do this, navigate to the Network and Social tab and make sure that "Cross-Play" is turned on.
You'll also need to set up your cross-play display name, which is a unique username not already in use by another Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player. Even if you choose not to play with others across platforms, you'll still have to set this up at the start of the game to play using the game's SHiFT Matchmaking functionality.
At this time, the game is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
There are multiple co-op options in 'Tiny Tina's Wonderland.'
Thankfully, there are plenty of ways for you and a friend (or two) to work through Tiny Tina's Wonderlands together — and there are even couch co-op options for those who wanna play together from the comfort of the same home.
Before you can dive into the multiplayer options, though, you'll need to make progress through the game. Once you've unlocked the war after the game's opening prologue, you should be able to begin playing with friends.
When playing online, you'll have a couple of options as far as playstyle. You can either play in "cooperation" mode, which scales loot and rewards for each individual's character level, ensuring that everyone benefits from the session, or you can choose "coopetition," meaning that while you're playing together, it's still every player for themself in terms of any potential rewards. So, if your so-called friend steals your loot, they get to keep it!
Choosing the "coopetition" option also scales enemies to match whatever the host team's level is, which can make it difficult for less-experienced players in the group.
You can play with up to three friends (for a total of four people) when playing online, but remember, the more players working through the game, the more difficult the enemies.
For those looking to play with friends from the comfort of their own home, there are a couple of split-screen options. If you're playing the game on a PS4 or Xbox One, you'll be able to play with one other friend in a two-player split-screen co-op. If you have current generation consoles, like the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S (or if you're playing on a PC), you can connect up to four players on one screen without an internet connection.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out now.