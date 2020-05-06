Tom Cruise Is Going Where No Actor Has Gone Before... Space!

Apparently, Tom Cruise can still out "Tom Cruise" himself...

The action star is set to film his next movie, and it'll be out of this world, literally. It has been confirmed that the 57-year-old will be shooting his next movie in space. And, we're not talking about CGI effects that make Tom appear as though he's actually on NASA's International Space Station (ISS).

No, the Top Gun actor will film his next flick where no actor has gone before...