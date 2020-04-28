Tom Cruise Pays Child Support, but It's Not as Much as You Might Think

In spite of the wealth that both Katie and Tom likely possess, the divorce between the two of them was settled quickly, less than two weeks after they publicly announced their split. The $400,000 that Tom was forced to pay every year may seem like a substantial sum, but at the time of the divorce, the movie star was worth a reported $250 million. As a result, THR reports that a judge could have forced the actor to pay much more in support if the case had gone to trial.