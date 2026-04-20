Is Trump Showing Signs of Psychosis? A Psychologist's Alarming Claims Are Going Viral “The ways in which he’s been pressuring various states to rename their airports and their train stations and their tunnels after him,” are also signs that the president "wants the world to worship him as a g*d.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 20 2026, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Donald Trump

Dr. John Gartner, a former professor at Johns Hopkins University, has sounded the alarm over President Donald Trump’s social media posts full of delusion and narcissism. The psychologist highlighted the pattern in his recent posts and said that Donald Trump might be suffering from psychosis, a mental condition that causes a person to detach from reality and find solace in fallacy.

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Recently, the President came under fire for depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure in a viral AI-generated image following a very public feud with Pope Leo XIV. In the face of mounting criticism, Trump tried to defend himself by saying that he had tried to portray himself as a doctor who helps people.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump

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This is not the first time the President has shown signs of mental health decline. He has referred to himself as the "acting president of Venezuela." Additionally, Donald Trump has been seen struggling to speak at conferences, falling asleep during important meetings, and mispronouncing words.

Psychologist Claims Trump Shows Signs of Psychosis and Dementia

In a conversation with The Daily Beast, Gartner confirmed that Trump's recent social media activities lean toward psychosis and 'G*d complex." He explained that any bizarre thought that crosses his mind, he believes it to be true.

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“It’s something that, again, we associate with psychosis. We also associate it with young children. Freud called it ‘primary process.’ It’s kind of the most primitive type of thinking, where if you imagine it, it must be true," he said. ​ "But this is just magical thinking. Anything that occurs to him—any stray, crazy thought—is true,” he added.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump posts image portraying himself as Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/utqhVoLgQ8 — Remarks (@remarks) April 13, 2026 Source: X Trump's viral AI-generated photo depicts himself as a Jesus-like entity SOURCE: X/@REMARKS

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Gartner noted that Donald Trump, in his disillusioned self-aggrandizement, sees himself as the superior person, and wants the world to worship him. ​ “His grandiosity is so extreme that not only does he want to be the pope and Jesus and the president of Venezuela and the Mullah of Iran—he wants to be all of these things at once," Dr Gartner noted. "He wants the world to worship him, and he wants to erect massive monuments to praise himself.”

Dr. Gartner also highlighted some of Trump's vanity projects and his habit of naming things after himself, as evidence, including the so-called "Arc de Trump," his lavish White House ballroom. He continued, “The ways in which he’s been pressuring various states to rename their airports and their train stations and their tunnels after him,” are also signs that the president "wants the world to worship him as a g*d.”

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#FPWorld: In yet another statement about running the country as a US colony, Trump has declared himself as Acting President of Venezuela. He has claimed he will run the country for years and control the country’s oil reserves.https://t.co/nYxC2lHt2F — Firstpost (@firstpost) January 12, 2026 Source: X Donald Trump declares himself "Acting President of Venezuela" SOURCE: X/@FIRSTPOST

Earlier this month, Gartner also claimed Trump is displaying four major symptoms of dementia. "We're seeing the deterioration of his thinking, of his verbal language, of his physical body, and of his behavior. Those are the four main areas we look for in dementia,” he said. ​