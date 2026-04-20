Donald Trump to Participate as a Reader in “America Reads the Bible” Livestream “This one-week event, during which leaders in faith, Government, business, and entertainment will read every verse and chapter of the Bible, will inspire countless citizens to rediscover the Biblical truths that have animated our Republic for two and a half centuries and to pray that the Bible will continue to guide us—as individuals, as a people, and as a Nation—for the next 250 years and beyond." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 20 2026, 6:33 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Donald Trump

Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to repair his reputation as a good Christian following the very public feud with Pope Leo XIV. After the President received massive backlash for his AI-generated slop, where he depicted himself as a Jesus-like figure, Trump tried to cover up his digital footprint, saying he reimagined himself as a "doctor making people better" in the viral image. He is now gearing up to take part in the “America Reads the Bible” week-long livestream.

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The event organizers announced on their website on April 17 that the President is scheduled to read for the livestream on Tuesday, April 21.

Not too long ago, Pope Leo XIV strongly condemned Donald Trump and his stance regarding Iran, immigration, and foreign policies. Taking to his X account, Pope Leo wrote, “G*d does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs. Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples.”

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Source: MEGA Pope Leo XIV

Donald Trump hit back at him on his Truth Social account, with, “I don’t want a pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. I don’t want a pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a country that was sending massive amounts of drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our country.”

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Trump's Religious Event Amid Political Tensions Raises Eyebrows

Donald Trump announced his participation via White House’s official website. He penned down an elaborate message, noting that the much-awaited event coincides with the country’s 205th anniversary.

“This week, I send my best wishes to every citizen gathered at the Museum of the Bible, on the National Mall, and all across our country participating in America Reads the Bible, a historic initiative in which nearly 500 Americans will take part in a public reading, over the course of one week, of the entire Bible—from Genesis to Revelation—to celebrate 250 years of the Bible in America.”

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He talked about how the Bible has contributed to the country’s “national identity” and “way of life,” and said, “... the truths of Holy Scripture remained deeply embedded in our culture—not only within the walls of our churches but in our homes, schools, courtrooms, and public square.”

‘Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.’ —Proverbs 3:5-6



One nation under God. pic.twitter.com/VYEIriyF0M — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 19, 2026 Source: X The Department of Homeland Security preaches the Bible SOURCE: X/@DHSGOV

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In his statement, Donald Trump promoted the event as a celebration of the country’s “Biblical foundations.” Through the readings of the verses, Americans will get a chance to rediscover their faith and feel closer to the divine truth.

“This one-week event, during which leaders in faith, Government, business, and entertainment will read every verse and chapter of the Bible, will inspire countless citizens to rediscover the Biblical truths that have animated our Republic for two and a half centuries and to pray that the Bible will continue to guide us—as individuals, as a people, and as a Nation—for the next 250 years and beyond,” he wrote.

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Trump is scheduled to deliver a recorded video message from the Oval Office next week as part of America Reads the Bible. https://t.co/NoS2yP0yX0 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 19, 2026 Source: X Trump joins "America Reads the Bible" as a reader SOURCE:X/@NEWSWEEK