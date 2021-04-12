'Unexpected's' Tyra Boisseau Is Not Pregnant — Her Sister Tiarra Is Expecting

Teenage pregnancy is a controversial topic. And one reality show that gives viewers an insight into the highs and lows that these expectant mothers experience is TLC’s Unexpected .

While teen mother Tyra Boisseau became a fan-favorite, viewers were intrigued to learn that her younger sister Tiarra is also a young mother. So, when rumors spread that one of the Boisseau sisters is pregnant again, fans were not sure which sister is preparing for baby No. 2. So, which sister is pregnant again? Here’s everything we know.

Despite rumors of Tyra being pregnant again, it’s actually Tiarra who’s expecting.

As you can imagine, being on a show like Unexpected can easily put you on baby watch. After all, nearly one in five births to teen mothers, ages 15 to 19, is a repeat birth, per the Centers for Disease Control.

While it’s easy for most fans to believe that Tyra may be expecting because she’s a bit older, that doesn’t mean that she has a bun in the oven. In fact, it was just revealed that Tiarra is the one that is gearing up to bring her second child into the world.

In January 2021, Tiarra shared the news with fans and well-wishers via Instagram about her second pregnancy. “A new year, a new blessing, and a new adventure is about to begin,” she wrote.

