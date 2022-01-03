Host of ‘Ugliest House in America’ Says She Was Genuinely Shocked During Filming

"I thought it was going to be old lady houses," she said in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "You know, like they still have the plastic on the couches and these old fridges. [I thought] it would be an easy spruce up. I didn’t realize there was going to be like major demolition. Some of these places, it’s like, let’s burn it to the ground and start over."

Retta went on to say that it was difficult to decide which of the homes was the ugliest because they all had their own distinct "ick" factor. "Every place had its own like, ‘What the f*** is that?' Like knowing it had this, what would have made you say yes [to buying it]?"