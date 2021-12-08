Sandra Bullock Plays a Detested Ex-Convict in Netflix's 'The Unforgivable' — What Is It Based On?

Oscar winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) plays Liz Ingram in The Unforgivable, a woman residing in Ruth's childhood home with her family. Liz, an outspoken woman, doesn't want Ruth to return to the community, which has tried to heal since Ruth's violent act. It appears that Liz is angry at the ex-con's level of privilege, which she is seemingly oblivious to. "You are not a victim!" Liz yells at Ruth.

In Unforgiven, Liz Ingram's equivalent is Izzie Ingram, played by Siobhan Finneran (Alma's Not Normal).