Zach Wilson Doesn't Want to Be Known Just for Being Mormon

Zach Wilson Doesn't Want to Be Known Just for Being MormonBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 29 2021, Published 5:24 p.m. ET
There are worse things you could be known for as an athlete than being religious. But for NFL prospect and former Brigham Young University quarterback Zach Wilson, you might say the opposite is true. Throughout his time as a college football star for the BYU Cougars, one thing that people noted about Zach was his and his family's involvement in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which he didn’t love. Because of that, some have wondered if it means Zach is Mormon.
On social media and even during his games, Zach has never shown signs of being overtly religious. He has never shunned the Mormon religion either and, being that he attended a college wherein its foundation is based on the faith, it wouldn't be surprising to learn he identifies as Mormon. It's just not all that Zach has to offer, and that’s what he seems to want people to understand.
Is Zach Wilson Mormon?
In an interview with Deseret News, Zach opened up about his faith, his family, and his unwillingness to be compared to other professional athletes whose religion became a big part of their respective images. He did admit that he is Mormon, but he also explained that he hadn't attended church much as a kid. He still doesn't, even if his belief system remains the same as that of the church.
"It is not something I am against," Zach said, of being seen as a representative of the church. "It is just that I didn't grow up active in the church. I'm not that 'poster boy' for the church … I was never really a churchgoer my whole life, just not involved much in it. My family and I hold the same morals and values that the church does, for sure, but I really didn't know a lot about the teaching and stuff until I got to BYU."
Zach Wilson's history with football runs deep.
Outside of his Mormon faith, Zach has remained dedicated to football for essentially his entire life. He played in youth leagues when he was a kid and, as he rose through the ranks, he played in high school too. It was only natural that he took the next step to play college football, which he did. Not long after, he was slated to be a first-round 2021 NFL Draft pick.
Zach's dad, Mike Wilson, was a defensive lineman in college himself, and he helped to coach some little league teams. Their family spent time and money on helping Zach hone in on his skills through football camps and extensive training. It's likely because of their support, and of course, Zach's experience at BYU, that he managed to get this far.
Who is Zach Wilson's girlfriend?
Although Zach's life post-college is more about landing a spot on an NFL team than anything, he does have a girlfriend. According to Instagram, his girlfriend, Abbey Gile, graduated from high school in 2019, and the pair have been dating since at least 2017.
It's unclear if she goes to college too or if she plans to travel with Zach when he's inevitably drafted, but the pair give off serious all-American sweetheart vibes.
And regardless, Zach's life is sure to change a ton in the coming years.