'9-1-1 Nashville' Actor Isabelle Tate Has Died at 23 — What to Know About What Happened to Her She was diagnosed with a neuromuscular disease at 13. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Oct. 24 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@izzy.tate

An actor who made her debut with one episode of 9-1-1 Nashville in 2025, Isabelle Tate, has died. The agency that represents the late actor shared an Instagram post about her death, and later, fans wondered what Isabelle's actual cause of death was. She was 23 years old. Per IMDb, 9-1-1 Nashville was her first major role, though she had explored acting before she was cast.

Her rep shared in the Instagram post that Isabelle died on Oct. 19, 2025. She had recently re-entered the acting world after some time away. Per the post, Isabelle landed a spot on 9-1-1 Nashville quickly after she returned to acting, and it was her first audition. Although her death came as a shock to fans, Isabelle lived with a diagnosis that had impacted her health over the years.

Isabelle Tate's cause of death was released to the public.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Isabelle died from complications related to a neurological and neuromuscular disorder called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Kim McCray, the founder of The McCray Agency, which represented Isabelle as an actor, shared with the outlet that Isabelle "passed away peacefully." However, her death was still sudden for her family and loved ones.

The agency then released an official statement in its Instagram Stories. "Isabelle 'Izzy' Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease," the statement says. "She passed away peacefully on the 19th of October. The family requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss. Izzy recently returned to acting and booked Episode 1 of 9-1-1 Nashville, which filmed in June and first aired October 6th."

The statement also said that, instead of flowers sent to the family in honor of Isabelle, her family asked that supporters make donations to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The family and Isabelle's rep did not publicly share any other information about her cause of death or details about what happened.

Isabelle Tate was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease at a young age.

In December 2022, Isabelle shared an Instagram post about her diagnosis. She wrote that she was diagnosed at 13 and had, over the years, realized she needed to use a wheelchair from time to time in order to deal with weakened leg muscles. She urged her followers to be "kind and compassionate."

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease refers to multiple genetic disorders that impact the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. The disease can cause sensory and motor issues, including numbness in the legs, dizziness, and muscle weakness.