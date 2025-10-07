Chris O'Donnell's Five Kids Are the '9-1-1: Nashville' Actor's Biggest Pride "Like father like son, I see the resemblance." By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 7 2025, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @TLC

Raising a family has its own challenges, and celebrities have to navigate parenthood while working on major films and television series. Knowing the trick of the trade for the Hollywood industry is nothing compared to the responsibilities that come with parenting.

Chris O'Donnell is known for his roles in movies like Scent of a Woman and Batman & Robin, as well as TV shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles. However, he also plays a very important role off-screen: dad. How many children does Chris have? Here's what we know about the family of the successful 9-1-1: Nashville actor. His work ended up connecting to his personal life in unexpected ways.

How many children does Chris O'Donnell have?

According to People, Chris has five children of many different ages. The actor spent many years of his life dedicated to raising his kids. While some of them took their first steps into their adult life, Chris was helping the youngest members of the family with their homework. Lily Anne O'Donnell is the actor's oldest daughter. The young woman was born in New Zealand because her father was working on Vertical Limit back in the day.

After that, Christopher Eugene came along. "Chip" was born in 2000. Unlike his siblings, he wasn't able to appear in NCIS: Los Angeles due to how the pandemic affected the production of the series. Charles McHugh is the actor's third child. Ever since he was a boy, Charlie also displayed an interest for the performing arts. The boy got to play a younger version of his father in NCIS: Los Angeles.

Finley is the name of the actor's youngest son. Chris once told Good Housekeeping (via People): "He's the easiest baby ever. I think that has a lot to do with the fact that we're much more relaxed these days." Maeve Frances O'Donnell is the youngest person in the family. Considering how the teenager is much younger than her siblings, her private life is more protected by her parents.

Chris O'Donnell's wife is a huge support to the family.

Raising the kids would have never been possible without Caroline O'Donnell. Chris got married to Caroline back in 1997, a couple of years before Lily Anne was born. Country Living states that the couple met because Caroline is the sister of one of Chris's friends. Their mutual connection allowed them to cross paths, marking the start of a romance that would last for many years.

Chris is very happy with his family. The artist is proud of how almost every one of his kids appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles. Chris is constantly talking on social media about how much he adores his wife and kids.