Who Are Actor Noah Wyle's Kids? Inside 'The Pitt' Star's Family Dynamic Noah Wyle achieved overnight mainstream success in 1994 when he was cast as young medical student John Carter on 'ER.' By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 15 2025, 1:40 p.m. ET

In 2025, the medical drama was revitalized thanks to the massively popular HBO Max series The Pitt, which is executive-produced by ER alum Noah Wyle. While fans have been following his career for decades, they may not be as informed about his personal life, specifically as it relates to having kids. Let’s dive in and take a closer look.

Who are Noah Wyle’s kids?

Through his marriage to makeup artist Tracy Warbin from 2000 until 2010, Noah Wyle had two children: a son, Owen Strausser Wyle, born in 2002, and a daughter, Auden Wyle, born in 2005, according to People. Four years after his divorce from Tracy, Noah married his current wife, Sara Wyle, in 2014. The following year, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Frances Wyle.

In a March 2025 interview with the outlet, Noah shared how fatherhood changed his approach to acting roles. "My tastes changed radically after my son was born," he said. "After I was a father, I suddenly was very conscious of the things that my kids would be watching their father do or say,” Noah continued. “It curbed some of my impulses to reach for characters that are way more on the friend. You know, I'd rather play good guys."

His oldest daughter, Auden, is following in his acting footsteps, while his son, Owen, is currently enrolled at Boston University.

In September 2025, Noah and ‘The Pitt’ were big winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Despite being nominated for several years for his performance in ER, Noah Wyle never won an Emmy for his performance. But his losing streak was officially broken when he won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in The Pitt, according to Variety.

He was also a double winner, as The Pitt won for Outstanding Drama Series, where he acts as an executive producer. “First of all, to my fellow nominees, just having my name included in your company is the honor of a lifetime,” Noah’s acceptance speech began.

“Thank you to everybody at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television for allowing the conditions to exist for lightning to strike in my life twice. John Wells, thank you for being that lightning,” he said. “And most of all, if anybody is going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you.”

After a wildly successful inaugural season, The Pitt is set to return for its sophomore season on HBO Max in January 2026. Noah shared that the upcoming season will tackle real life issues involving the healthcare industry.