Is Noah Wyle Married? Here's the Scoop on the 'The Pitt' Star's Second Wife 'The Pitt' and 'ER' leading man met his wife two years after he divorced his first wife, Tracy Warbin. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 10 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET

Actor Noah Wyle has long been considered a familiar face on television screens for generations. Some got to know him for the first time as Dr. John Carter in ER, which he stayed on during most of the series’ run. In contrast, others may know him from his movie roles in films like Enough starring Jennifer Lopez or his return to the procedural drama format as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in The Pitt.

Noah focused on his work and accolades during his lengthy tenure as a leading man. However, the famous TV doctor has a loving wife waiting at home when he scrubs out, aka when the director yells “Cut!”

Noah Wyle married his second wife, Sara Wells, in 2014.

Just like so many of us regular folks, Noah discovered that, regarding marriage, the second time is the charm. The actor married his second wife, fellow actor Sara Wyle (nee Wells), in June 2014. The couple started dating in 2011 after meeting during a production at The Blank Theatre Company, two years after he and his first wife, makeup artist Tracy Warbin, divorced.

Noah discussed the ceremony with The View shortly after it happened (via The DailyMail) and said he and Sara opted for an intimate wedding at their Santa Barbara, California ranch. “It was beautiful. It was great,” Noah dished at the time. “It was a very small ceremony — we have this little farm in California. We got married on the ranch in front of the barn and then took a honeymoon.”

The honeymoon was held in Paris, France and was something he described as “incredible” and “very romantic.” They kept their spark over the years, as was apparent in Noah’s January 2025 Instagram tribute to Sara.

“For years, when we eat out, I’ve told this woman I need to use the bathroom. Then- I excuse myself and just stand across the room and look at her for awhile- feeling so very happy and blessed to be with her,” he adorably admitted in a caption of multiple black and white images of his wife. “Don’t tell her. Happy Birthday, my love. Xoxo.”

Noah Wyle has 3 kids, including 2 with his ex-wife, Tracy Warbin.

Noah and Sara’s romance resulted in the birth of their first child together. In 2015, one year into their marriage, they welcomed their daughter, Frances Harper. While Frances is Noah and Sara’s only child together, the actor has two other children from his first marriage. He first tied the knot with makeup artist Tracy Warbin, who he started dating after they connected on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints. The pair had two children during their marriage — Owen Strausser Speer and Auden — in 2005.