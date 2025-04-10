Miami Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Hit With a Lawsuit From OnlyFans Model Sophie Hall Tyreek Hill began his NFL career by being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round back in 2016. By Danielle Jennings Published April 10 2025, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cheetah, Instagram/@sophiesselfies224

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is well-known for making just as many headlines about his prowess on the football field as he is for news about his personal life — such as the incident surrounding the football star involving a lawsuit, an OnlyFans model, and a broken leg.

Tyreek began his NFL career by being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round back in 2016. Since that time, he has had a successful football career, highlighted by his 2020 Super Bowl win with the Chiefs.

Why is Tyreek Hill being sued by OnlyFans model Sophie Hall?

On June 28, 2023, Tyreek reportedly invited Sophie over to his Miami mansion after she enrolled her son in Tyreek’s football camp the previous month. After the football star allegedly sent her “flirtatious” Instagram DMs, Sophie and her 10-year-old arrived at Tyreek’s mansion for a football lesson — and according to Sophie, that’s when she was injured, per the New York Post.

Following compliments to her son about his offensive lineman plays, Sophie’s lawsuit, in which she is seeking $50,000, states that Tyreek then suggested that Sophie also practice the position and instructed her to get into a defensive line stance and rush him as if he were a quarterback, according to the outlet.

It was during this physical encounter that Tyreek allegedly fell backward during the drill “garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the defendant’s mother, sister, friend, and trainer.” Apparently embarrassed, Tyreek’s “attitude changed, and he became angry,” the February 2024 lawsuit alleges.

“Defendant Hill charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries,” the suit alleged. “The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation.”

What did Sophie reveal after the lawsuit?

In February 2025, Sophie revealed a bombshell that she and Tyreek reportedly had sex after he allegedly broke her leg, according to the Daily Mail. In a deposition obtained by the outlet, Sophie admitted that despite the injury she had sustained earlier in the day, she had sex with Tyreek just hours later and slept with him the following day as well.

When asked by her attorney if she had called the police, Sophie said she had not. “No, because he was only aggressive in that moment after they had laughed at him and, and during those plays, but after the plays it went back to a normal demeanor, so he was being more himself,” she said, per the October 2024 deposition.

Asked why she had sex with someone who allegedly injured her, Sophie replied, “I wanted comfort, I felt very vulnerable in that moment. I was injured.” Additionally, Sophie revealed in her deposition that after being injured, she spent several days with Tyreek, participating in family events and fishing before finally going home to seek medical treatment.

What was Tyreek’s response to the lawsuit?

Tyreek has denied all claims in Sophie’s lawsuit via his attorney, who issued a statement, per the New York Times, saying that the lawsuit is “an attempt to ‘scare tactic’ him into personally covering the cost” of Hall’s medical bills. “This lawsuit is baseless and nothing more than an attempt to bring bad publicity to Mr. Hill and force him into paying them and their client monies,” the statement said.

