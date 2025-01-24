Are Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner Dating? We Deserve a J-Lo and K-Co Collab "But why does this make so much sense?" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 24 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The year of our Lord 2024 was 365 days of nonsense for Jennifer Lopez. She released a confusing long-form music video about her relationship with Ben Affleck, followed that up with a documentary about making said weird video, canceled several tour dates due to low ticket sales, and ultimately got a divorce from Ben Affleck.

A person with less fortitude might have gone quietly into the night, but Jennifer Lopez has decided to rage against the dying of the light. Despite these heartbreaking setbacks, the multi-hyphenate entertainer is posting good times and hot pics to the 'gram as if her life depended on it. She is also sparking some wild rumors about possibly dating actor Kevin Costner. Did he stop dancing with wolves in order to dance with J-Lo? Here's what we know.



Is Jennifer Lopez dating Kevin Costner? We are ready to get loud for this.

Jennifer and Kevin (Kennifer?) were spotted together in late December 2024 by a sneaky fan who sent photos to Backgrid. They were then shared by Deuxmoi. The popular gossip social media account then shared them to their Instagram with a caption explaining that they were hanging out Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colo.

This place pulls double duty as both a premier destination for luxury western wear and a cool spot for a cowboy-heavy private event. There is only one picture of Jennifer and Kevin together. In it, J-Lo appears to be looking at something while Kevin shows his cell phone to an unidentified woman. The other photos show Jennifer taking a selfie while wearing a cowboy hat, while Kevin is putting on his coat in a separate picture. We don't see any proof of romance, but the best relationships start out as friendships.

We did some sleuthing of our own and discovered that in October 2024, Jennifer and Kevin both attended the Governor's Awards in Los Angeles. The annual ceremony is hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is where the Academy Honorary Award, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award are presented. It makes perfect sense that Kevin and Jennifer would be in attendance, but this could be the first time they connected while Jennifer was single.

Is the world ready for J-Lo and K-Co?

A source close to the duo said that after the encounter in Aspen, Kevin sent Jennifer a bouquet of her favorite flowers, per OK! Magazine. "Since then, they’ve been talking pretty much every day, and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks when their schedules line up," claimed the source. This has yet to be verified by representatives for Jennifer and Kevin.