Is Dana Returning for Season 2 of the 'The Pitt'? Fans Need the Beloved Character Back By Danielle Jennings Updated April 15 2025, 9:10 a.m. ET

In just 15 episodes, the Max original series The Pitt quickly became one of the biggest hits on television — and on the heels of the debut season finale, fans are already looking ahead to season two and the fate of certain characters, such as Dana Evans.

Premiering in January 2025, The Pitt won over both fans and critics for its, at times visceral, depictions of realism regarding the world of healthcare workers — including the mental and emotional toll being on the can cause.

Is Dana returning for Season 2 of ‘The Pitt'?

In an exclusive interview with TV Line, series creator R. Scott Gemmill, executive producer John Wells, and series star Noah Wyle shared what’s next for the no-nonsense nurse. “In terms of Katherine, I think if next season were to take place the next day or the next week, you wouldn’t see Dana,” R. Scott said.

“I think she needs to take some time off to really talk to her husband, talk about what she wants out of life. … I think when she comes back, she’s going to have a bit of an attitude adjustment, though. She’ll be even less tolerant of bulls--t. She’s going to be much more protective of her flock,” he added.

Noah offered his own take on where Dana goes from here. “One of the things that is tricky when you’re making a very realistic hospital show is that not everybody stays in the hospital forever, you know? So, the longer the show goes, the more we’re going to have to reconcile with the realities of where people would be — not just in terms of their emotional life in the hospital, but where they would be in their matriculation,” he told the outlet.

“But, obviously, I can’t get rid of Katherine. Obviously, Dana is an important part [of this show]. But Dana choosing to come back — if she chooses to come back, and how she comes back, and what Dana is like having made the decision to come back, and what she’s going to allow this place to either do or not do to her going forward, becomes the stuff that, you know, is the grist for the mill,” Noah said.

What can fans expect for Season 2 of ‘The Pitt'?

Aside from the 10-month time jump and the second season taking place over the accident-riddled Fourth of July weekend, there are also other new things in store for the doctors of The Pitt. “I think we will pick up on Langdon’s first day back at work, but it’ll be more than a month,” series creator R. Scott Gemmill said, per Deadline.

