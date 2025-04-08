Bryan Cranston's Daughter, Taylor Dearden, Gains Fan-Favorite Status on 'The Pitt' Bryan Cranston's daughter, Taylor, stars as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King on 'The Pitt.' By Allison DeGrushe Published April 8 2025, 4:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega / Max

The show everyone's talking about right now is The Pitt. Created by R. Scott Gemmill, this intense medical drama follows the chaotic 15-hour shift of hospital staff as they battle staff shortages, tight budgets, and barely enough resources to keep things running. Each episode packs in the madness of about one hour of that wild shift.

While the cast is full of seasoned pros and familiar faces, there are a few "nepo babies" in the mix — and yes, that includes Bryan Cranston's daughter! Here's everything you need to know, including who the legendary actor's daughter plays in the show.

Source: Max

Bryan Cranston's daughter, Taylor, is on 'The Pitt.'

Among the series regulars on The Pitt is Taylor Dearden Cranston, professionally known as Taylor Dearden. She portrays the fan-favorite character Dr. Melissa "Mel" King, a neurodivergent second-year resident with experience working with military veterans.

Taylor's character is arguably the standout of The Pitt, with Dr. Mel King quickly becoming one of the most talked-about characters on social media. Viewers can't get enough of her infectious cheerfulness, deep empathy, and gentle nature — particularly when it comes to interacting with younger patients.

Source: Max

This response has certainly taken Taylor by surprise. In an early April 2025 interview with Parade, the actress admitted she's "shocked" by the overwhelmingly positive reception, joking, "I think most of the stuff I've done, 20 people have seen it."

Taylor Dearden connected with her character through their shared neurodivergence.

Despite playing pretend on TV, Taylor found a real connection with her character, Dr. Mel King, thanks to their shared neurodivergency. "To me, it was pretty obviously written," Taylor explained to the outlet. "We had a meeting with John Wells and R. Scott Gemmell, and it was just kind of like, 'So, the way I'm reading this feels very less than coded.'"

She added, "They said they had originally written her to be somewhere on the spectrum. But they were like, 'But then we'd have to cast a spectrum actor.' And I went, 'Well, it's your lucky day. Hello!' because ADHD and autism are on the same spectrum now.

Source: Max

"And so it's just kind of like, 'I can do that!'" she continued. "And I think some people were more trepidatious than others to fully go in for it. But I was just like, 'I'm gonna play what I would feel like on the inside instead of the cool exterior I usually have.' And so, yeah, it was a mix of different things."

This role clearly means everything to Taylor, especially since it allows the Sweet/Vicious star to portray neurodivergence in a way that's rarely seen on television. For her, it's more than just a job — it's an opportunity to bring something authentic to the screen that’s been long overdue!