What Is Actor Noah Wyle’s Net Worth? Inside ‘The Pitt’ Star’s Impressive Fortune In 1994, Noah Wyle finally landed the big break he had been hoping for with the role of medical student, John Carter, on ‘ER.’ By Danielle Jennings Published April 10 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As a star on one of the biggest television hits of all-time with ER, actor Noah Wyle was able to amass a very lucrative fortune that is only set to grow with his latest medical drama series, The Pitt.

Article continues below advertisement

After acting in small roles during the early years of his career, Noah finally landed the big break he had been hoping for with the role of medical student, John Carter — which earned him recognition for multiple awards, including the Golden Globes and the Emmys.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Noah Wyle’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah is worth an estimated $25 million. The bulk of his wealth is largely from his highly lucrative acting career. In 1999, Noah and fellow ER star Eriq La Salle received three-year deals to remain on the series worth $27 million each, equating to $400,000 per episode, or $9 million per year, which adjusted for inflation would be $14 million a year today, per the outlet. At the time, the record-breaking deal made Noah the highest-paid TV drama actor per episode, landing him in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Noah Wyle Actor, producer Net worth: $25 million Noah Wyle is an American actor and television producer. Birth date: June 4, 1971 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth name: Noah Strausser Speer Wyle Father: Stephen Wyle, electrical engineer and entrepreneur Mother: Marjorie Wyle, orthopedic nurse Marriages: Tracy Warbin, married from 2000–2010, Sara Wells, married in 2014 Children: 3, Owen Wyle born in 2002, Auden Wyle born in 2005, and Frances Wyle born in 2015. Education: Northwestern University

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Why did Noah and ‘The Pitt’ get sued?

In August 2024, Noah, along with The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill, executive producer John Wells, and Warner Bros. Television, were hit with a lawsuit from ER creator Michael Crichton’s widow, Sherri Crichton, according to People. Sherri sued all parties, before the series premiered in January 2025, for breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with contractual relations, per the outlet. She alleges that The Pitt is essentially a ripoff of her late husband’s series.

Article continues below advertisement

"The Pitt is ER. It’s not like ER, it’s not kind of ER, it’s not sort of ER. It is ER complete with the same executive producer, writer, star, production companies, studio, and network as the planned ER reboot. No one has been fooled,” the lawsuit states.

What has Noah said about the lawsuit?

In an exclusive interview with Variety in April 2025, Noah addressed the lawsuit publicly for the first time. “We pivoted as far in the opposite direction as we could in order to tell the story we wanted to tell,” Noah said, slamming ripoff claims. “And not for litigious reasons, but because we didn’t want to retread our own creative work.” “We really wanted to find something new for ourselves,” Wyle says. “And in some ways, that’s what was so disheartening about the whole thing. We really felt like we’d done it,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega