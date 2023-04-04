Home > Viral News > Influencers Source: Instagram/@isaiahgarza Fashion Designer and Influencer Isaiah Garza Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 4 2023, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Most social media influencers build a following due to their talents within the beauty, fashion, or lifestyle industries. However, very few make it a point to give back to the community and uplift others. Hence why the name Isaiah Garza is deeply respected within social media and beyond.

Aside from Isaiah’s large following, the 34-year-old is a fashion designer who founded his own brand, Isaiah Garza International. Additionally, Isaiah works as a philanthropist in regard to ending human trafficking and helps everyday people with the means of money or simply making their dreams come true, as shown on TikTok. So, what is Isaiah Garza’s net worth? Here’s everything that we know.

Isaiah Garza’s net worth is set to grow over time.

As of this writing, Isaiah’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million. This number directly reflects Isaiah’s work as a fashion designer and social media influencer. Since the world of influencing introduces monetization, Isaiah is able to earn revenue from his social media posts. Additionally, Isaiah is currently dabbling in the jewelry industry by selling custom-made pieces.

Isaiah Garza’s TikTok following grows by the minute.

Becoming a TikTok star is a goal wanted by many, but only very few have been able to make it happen. Isaiah has not only made that goal a reality, he's utilizing his platform to share videos of substance.

Throughout Isaiah’s feed, the young influencer can be seen sharing feel-good videos of himself helping the elderly and families in need, donating to the homeless community, going on speaking engagements at schools and mentoring human trafficking victims. Many followers make it a point to always praise Isaiah for his thoughtfulness, kind nature, and ability to give back.

Isaiah Garza has made a name for himself in the fashion world and is determined to follow suit with jewelry.

Talent, charisma, and charm can get you very far in life. Isaiah, who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing (FIDM) has had his work featured in various editorial publications including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Teen Vogue, and more.

Now, Isaiah has added jewelry designer to his resume thanks to his self-titled label. These pieces feature a mix of necklaces, bold pendants, earrings, and more.