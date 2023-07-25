Home > Viral News > Trending We'll Never Forget This Woman's Birthday or Her Equally as Memorable Name If you think sharing a birthday with a national tragedy is bad, wait until you find out what this woman's parents named her. You'll never forget. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 25 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@thaticeythot (video still)

"What a heavy burden is a name that has become too famous," said Voltaire, a poet and philosopher who valued reason above all else. And while he is referring to fame as it is attached to a person, what if one has a name that in and of itself is famous. It could also be infamous, which is not great either.

Article continues below advertisement

For TikTok user @thaticeythot, her name is not the only calling card she can brandish should the situation require a story. In a TikTok stitch, she responded to a query regarding 9/11. Namely, is anyone actually born on 9/11? Read on for her response as well as a plot twist at the end.

Article continues below advertisement

Are people even born on 9/11?

Jules, who goes by @julesandthevibe on TikTok, threw out an interesting question in a TikTok. "Are kids still born on 9/11," she asked. "I get if you were born on 9/11 before 9/11, but are people still being born on 9/11?" First of all, this question is phrased in a way that makes it sound like the babies have a choice. Obviously they don't. When it comes to birth, they're not the only ones.

Secondly, Jules suggests that a 9/11 birth is insensitive. It's hard to say if she's kidding but again I ask, babies show up when they want to. I doubt they're marking off calendar dates in utero, waiting for a birthday the people will never forget. Clearly people are born on 9/11, and @thaticeythot is one of them.

Article continues below advertisement

What could possibly be worse than a 9/11 birthday?

Not much could top a 9/11 birthday but when @thaticeythot fessed up to sharing a birthday with that particular natural tragedy, she took it even further. "Ya wanna know something that makes this s--- even better?" she asked in a stitch with Jules's TikTok. "Guess my name. I bet you a hundred f------ million dollars you can't guess my name."

Article continues below advertisement

She then cuts to her hand over her license that previously displayed her 9/11 birthday. "Isis f------ Snowden" she yells! As a reminder, the Director of National Intelligence defines ISIS as a "Salafi-jihadist group that has conducted and inspired terrorist attacks worldwide, resulting in thousands killed or injured." While Isis was not directly involved with 9/11, they have been responsible for countless deadly incursions.

Article continues below advertisement

As far as Isis's last name goes, it should also look familiar. Edward Snowden is the infamous whistleblower who, "in 2013 ... revealed the existence of previously highly classified intelligence-gathering surveillance programs run by the NSA and the U.K.’s equivalent, the GCHQ," per the National Whistleblower Center.

In a subsequent TikTok, Isis hilariously bemoans the fact that she was actually supposed to be born September 12. "That woman couldn't hold me for 15 minutes," she sobs into the camera. "You eventually got a c-section! I don't know why! You could have held me," she screeches.

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently Isis's umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck, but that wasn't a good enough reason to curse her with a 9/11 birthday. "You could have let me choke!" she said repeatedly. No one panic, it's clearly a joke, but what a performance.

Article continues below advertisement

People are very supportive of Isis Snowden but probably not actual ISIS.

"Why they do that to you friend," asked one concerned TikToker in the replies. In Isis's defense, a sentence no one should type, she was born the same year ISIS the terrorist group was formed. In all likelihood, she was named after the ancient Egyptian goddess Isis who was known for helping the dead pass into the afterlife.