Serial Killer Israel Keyes Showed No Remorse for What He Did — Where Is He Now? Law enforcement is still looking for more victims of serial killer Israel Keyes. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 5 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET

Few murderers fit the profile of a serial killer quite as perfectly as Israel Keyes does. He has all the hallmarks associated with a person who would eventually live a life of chaos and violence. Growing up, he was obsessed with guns, setting things on fire, and torturing animals. On top of all this, his religious upbringing instilled a deep shame in him.

Keyes's strict childhood pushed him away from the church entirely, and as a teenager, he claimed to worship Satan, per the Anchorage Daily News. It was during this time that Keyes said he decided he could easily get away with raping and killing someone, which is when he began planning a ritualistic murder. He would go on to become a prolific serial killer whose methods were meticulous. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Where is Israel Keyes now?

In December 2012, ABC News reported that while incarcerated, Keyes took his own life using a disposable razor blade that had been shoved into a pencil. Keyes slashed his left wrist and then used part of his bedding to hang himself in the Alaskan jail cell he had been in since his arrest earlier that year. One Anchorage FBI agent told the outlet they found "pages of crumpled, blood-soaked paper that appeared to have writing on them."

A note written on a yellow legal pad using pencil and ink was found beneath his body. When Keyes took his life, he was in the midst of confessing to more murders and the FBI was hoping the note would help identify more victims. What they got was the ramblings of a man who wanted to make sure the world didn't forget him. He showed contempt for the American way of life and painted himself in a superior light. Keyes expressed no remorse for what he did.

How was Israel Keyes caught?

In February 2012, Keyes decided to abduct 18-year-old Samantha Koenig from the coffee shop where she was working, per Alaska Public Media. Common Grounds was located in Anchorage, Ak., and was less of a shop and more of a shack. She was working alone when he approached the window, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Security footage shows Koenig putting her hands up in the air, and then turning off the lights. That's when he grabbed her.

Keyes told Koenig this was a kidnapping and only wanted money, but he was lying. After returning to the coffee shop to grab her cell phone, Keyes used it to text Koenig's boyfriend and boss that she was going out of town for the weekend. He locked her up in a shed by his home and then fetched Koenig's ATM card from her house. While there he ran into Koenig's boyfriend, but that didn't stop Keyes from testing out the ATM card after fleeing the scene.

When he got back to the shed, Keyes sexually assaulted Koenig and strangled her to death. He and his family already had plans to go on a cruise so he left while Koenig's body remained in the shed. Keyes was banking on the cold weather to keep it from decomposing. Upon returning two weeks later, he took photos of Koenig and posed her to make the deceased young woman appear to be alive. He then texted her boyfriend and said a ransom note could be found at a local park.