Serial Killer Juan Covington Killed People He Believed Were the Devil — Where Is He Now? "I've seen shootings incidents on video before, but the suddenness, and that he did it for no reason at all, was really scary." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 1 2024, 5:53 p.m. ET

Juan Covington drove buses for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) for nearly 20 years before being let go for "work-performance issues," per the Philadelphia Inquirer. Neighbors and former coworkers described Covington as quiet, but easily offended.

When he was fired, Covington had already murdered one person. At least three more deaths were around the corner. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Source: Wiki Common

Where is Juan Covington now?

In March 2006, Covington was sentenced to three life terms after being found guilty of first-degree murder. He also attempted to kill two individuals, for which he was handed two 20- to 40-year sentences. Covington is serving his time at SCI Rockview in Bellefonte, Pa. There were no relatives present at the sentencing to speak on Covington's behalf. According to defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr., Covington's brother declined to come due to the family resemblance.

As far as motive goes, Peruto told the court that his client is "severely mentally ill." He went on to say that Covington believed he was chosen by God to "exterminate the devil." Because of this belief, Covington initially did not want to plead guilty. He truly thought he was doing the right thing. When asked by Common Pleas Court Judge Benjamin Lerner if he was on any medication, Covington said no. He was then sent to a state correctional facility in Waymart, Pa., but has since been moved.

What happened to Patricia McDermott? She was Juan Covington's last victim.

In May 2005, 48-year-old Patricia McDermott was working as a radiology technician at Pennsylvania Hospital, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. It was there that Covington first noticed her as he was working for a company that hauled medical waste from hospitals. In the early hours of May 17, McDermott was riding the bus to work as she usually did. She got off at her normal stop, near the post office on the corner of Ninth and Market streets, per ABC News.

What she didn't know was a man got off the bus and followed her. Covington approached McDermott from behind and shot her in the back of the head using a handgun. Footage from cameras outside of the post office was critical in identifying Covington. "I've seen shootings incidents on video before," said Detective Howard Peterman, "but the suddenness, and that he did it for no reason at all, was really scary."