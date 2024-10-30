Home > Human Interest Sabina Rosas's Family Will Never Have All the Answers Surrounding Her Murder — What Happened? "While we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, we also feel a profound sense of injustice." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 30 2024, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lizphillipssoundart

If a person is looking for peace and tranquility through holistic practices as well as wellness teachings, they should book themselves into the Shou Sugi Ban House. Located in the Hamptons, a popular summer destination for New York City's wealthier residents, it offers a respite from our fast-moving world. Unfortunately, its quietness was shattered when the body of a woman was discovered in one of its rooms.

A New York City artist by the name of Sabina Rosas, 33, was found by a staff member early in the afternoon on Oct. 28. Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives quickly determined she was a "victim of violence," per NBC News. What happened to her? Here's what we know.

What happened to Sabina Rosas?

A law enforcement source told ABC News that Rosas checked in with a man who left alone the day her body was discovered. The specifics surrounding Rosas's death are not known at this time. According to the Daily Mail, in 2023 Rosas herself was involved in an assault and battery in Miami. Her mug shot shows the New York artist with a bruised left eye and scratches on her neck. It's unclear if this is related to her murder.

Local residents were shocked by this crime, particularly due to the fact that the spa is a popular place for celebrities like Kate Hudson and Katie Couric. "It’s very ironic because you go to a place like that for relaxation and comfort. What could have brought on a murder?" said Jean Wong, 56, to the New York Post.

Another woman saw the news vans outside Shou Sugi Ban House and jokingly asked what did Justin Timberlake do now, referring to his June 2024 DWI in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

Police believe Sabina Rosas's killer has taken his own life.

Police now believe Rosas was killed by Thomas Gannon, 56, who was found at his home in Honesdale, Penn. He was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, reported ABC 7 NY. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Gannon was the man who checked into the hotel with Rosas, then left alone. The crime scene was later described as violent and bloody.

Rosas's mentor, artist Liz Phillips, confirmed to the Daily Mail that her mentee was indeed in a relationship with Gannon. In a statement from Rosas's family, they said, "Today, we learned of the tragic news that Thomas Gannon, the suspect in the murder of our beloved Sabina Rosas, has taken his own life." They went on to say this left them feeling equal parts sad and frustrated. "While we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, we also feel a profound sense of injustice."