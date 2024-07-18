Home > Human Interest Fandango Founder J. Michael Cline Leaves Behind a Wife and Six Children. “So sorry. I can’t explain the pain of f--king up this much. I love you all," the note he left read. By Sara Belcher Jul. 18 2024, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; X/@Cara_TXZEAL

Content Warning: This article contains mention of suicide. On July 18, news broke that Fandango founder J. Michael Cline passed away at the age of 64. The entrepreneur founded the popular movie ticket company in 1999 before stepping away from the company entirely in 2011. He was also a founder and chairman for other big companies, like ACCUMEN Inc., Insureon, Accolade, Inc., and Accretive.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ and Page Six, have reported that Cline's death was ruled as suicide. According to TMZ, J. Michael left a note behind that read, “So sorry. I can’t explain the pain of f--king up this much. I love you all." J. Michael left behind a wife and many children, who have not commented publicly on his death at this time. Here's what we know about them.



J. Michael Cline was married to Pamela B. Cline

J. Michael and Pamela (maiden name Berman) were wed in November 1995, per The New York Times. Before their wedding, Pamela worked as a sales executive with Air France in New York. Her father, Alan Berman, was a partner at the New York City law firm LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & MacRae.

The pair had two multi-million-dollar houses, splitting their time between Connecticut and Palm Beach, Fla., per Page Six. Despite being the founder and chairman of multiple different business ventures, little else is known about their relationship. It seems the couple liked to keep their personal life private.

J. Michael Cline and his wife had six kids together.

Throughout their time together, the Clines had six children together. At this time, it's not clear how old any of those children are or when they were born. It does not seem as though any of his children are involved in his many business ventures.