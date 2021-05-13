Multi-Platinum Songwriter J. Wright Is Currently in Custody for Suspicion of Murder

Multi-Platinum Songwriter J. Wright Is Currently in Custody for Suspicion of MurderBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 13 2021, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Protect Black women!
Over the years, Black women have been victims of murder and assault and things continue to get worse. With very little being done, it has become an epidemic that has left the Black community looking for answers and justice.
That's why the news of songwriter J. Wright’s (real name: Justin Lamont Wright) girlfriend's death has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue. And while there was a debate about what exactly caused Wilanna Bibbs' death, the truth is much more chilling — especially since it looks like J. Wright was involved. Read on to get the full scoop on this tragic situation.
Authorities believe that Wilanna Bibbs was killed by J. Wright after a domestic incident.
Domestic violence continues to be one of the main reasons women are killed across the country. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, female intimate partners are much more likely to be killed with a firearm than by any other weapon or means. Wilanna's death is just the latest example.
Our Quad Cities reports that 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs was found by authorities with a gunshot wound on Sunday May 9, 2021 in Davenport, Iowa. The police were responding to a domestic call, which led them to discover Wilanna, who they pronounced dead at the scene.
After an initial investigation, authorities quickly discovered that Wilanna was the longtime girlfriend of J. Wright. As a result, the multi-platinum songwriter was immediately detained and charged with first-degree murder.
During his court appearance, the site reports that Scott County Court's Judge Christine Dalton set a $500,000 bond. However, J. Wright shared his financial status with the court.
“I’m not making anything right now,” he told the judge. “All my belongings were stolen in November.” He then added that he had been “sleeping in hotels.”
While it may have been a ploy to get sympathy from the court, family members of Wilanna are not taking the bait.
The Neighborhood Talk reports that a family member of Wilanna shared that J. Wright was very manipulative and violent towards her.
“They were dating and Justin manipulated and controlled her, she was trying to leave,” the family member told the outlet. “His mother bought her a ticket to come back to her son.”
Not stopping there, the site reports that the same family member commented under one of J. Wright’s photos on Instagram calling him out for the killing.
"You took her to Iowa and killed her on Mother’s Day, you threatened to kill my daughter also a few ago in ATL," she said. “You brainwashed & manipulated my cousin and tried to turn her against us. I hate [that] she loved you, I hate [that] she ever met you."
J. Wright’s company, Camp Entertainment Worldwide, allowed him to write songs with various hip-hop stars.
Many may not be familiar with J. Wright, but he has worked with some of the most notable musicians in entertainment. In an interview with Voyage ATL, he spoke about his company.
“Camp Entertainment Worldwide is a full-service entertainment company that offers songwriting services, production, distribution, marketing, photography, music videos, management and consultation services," he told the outlet. “We pride ourselves in helping indie artists and small businesses reach the masses.”
Throughout his tenure, J. Wright was able to work with names such as Future, Timbaland, Kash Doll, 21 Savage, Dj Khaled, and Nipsey Hussle. He has also worked with major companies like VH1, Sony Entertainment, and Lions Gate.
With such an extensive resume, one would think that J. Wright would be sitting on a healthy net worth. However, his exact net worth is unknown at this time.
And since J. Wright claims that he’s not bringing in any coins as of late, it wouldn’t be a surprise if his net worth was actually quite low.
Whatever his finances may be, J. Wright is looking at serious time. Our Quad Cities reports that if convicted, the songwriter might ultimately face a life term behind bars.
Malcolm X famously said that “the most unprotected person in America is the Black woman.” And while many Black women have been killed at the hands of law enforcement, it’s heartbreaking to know that some of their deaths are committed by Black men. So, it’s way past time for Black men to do better.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to Wilanna’s family, friends, and loved ones. Hopefully, justice can be served.