Multi-Platinum Songwriter J. Wright Is Currently in Custody for Suspicion of Murder

Over the years, Black women have been victims of murder and assault and things continue to get worse. With very little being done, it has become an epidemic that has left the Black community looking for answers and justice.

That's why the news of songwriter J. Wright’s (real name: Justin Lamont Wright) girlfriend's death has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue. And while there was a debate about what exactly caused Wilanna Bibbs' death, the truth is much more chilling — especially since it looks like J. Wright was involved. Read on to get the full scoop on this tragic situation.

Authorities believe that Wilanna Bibbs was killed by J. Wright after a domestic incident.

Domestic violence continues to be one of the main reasons women are killed across the country. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline , female intimate partners are much more likely to be killed with a firearm than by any other weapon or means. Wilanna's death is just the latest example.

Our Quad Cities reports that 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs was found by authorities with a gunshot wound on Sunday May 9, 2021 in Davenport, Iowa. The police were responding to a domestic call, which led them to discover Wilanna, who they pronounced dead at the scene.

After an initial investigation, authorities quickly discovered that Wilanna was the longtime girlfriend of J. Wright. As a result, the multi-platinum songwriter was immediately detained and charged with first-degree murder.

During his court appearance, the site reports that Scott County Court's Judge Christine Dalton set a $500,000 bond. However, J. Wright shared his financial status with the court. “I’m not making anything right now,” he told the judge. “All my belongings were stolen in November.” He then added that he had been “sleeping in hotels.”

While it may have been a ploy to get sympathy from the court, family members of Wilanna are not taking the bait. The Neighborhood Talk reports that a family member of Wilanna shared that J. Wright was very manipulative and violent towards her.

“They were dating and Justin manipulated and controlled her, she was trying to leave,” the family member told the outlet. “His mother bought her a ticket to come back to her son.” Not stopping there, the site reports that the same family member commented under one of J. Wright’s photos on Instagram calling him out for the killing.

