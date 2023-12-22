Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Ja Morant and KK Dixon Split — Who Is the Basketball Star Dating Now? Ja Morant is ruling the basketball court and dealing with persistent controversies. Is there anyone by his side while he deals with it all? By Alex West Dec. 22 2023, Published 8:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As the point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant has built a name for himself in the NBA. After playing college basketball for the Murray State Racers, he became the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Since then, his reputation has preceded him as he continues to dominate on the court.

Ja's personal life is often a public spectacle as he works his way through legal issues and controversy. As for his dating life, many basketball fans are curious if there's a lady on his arm.

Who is Ja Morant dating?

Rumors started spreading in January 2023 that Ja was back on the market. He was previously dating Kadre "KK" Dixon, but they unfollowed each other completely and seem to have gone no contact. They originally got together in 2017 with a public hard launch in 2018. The split surprised longtime fans, considering that she was with him before he even had an NBA contract.

Plus, Ja and KK have a daughter together, Kaari Jaidyn Morant. The reasons for their split are still unclear, but they are thought to be coparenting their child together.

Since their split, rumors circulated that Ja was dating Johanna Leia or Latto's sister, Brooklyn Nicole. Neither of these relationships has been confirmed in any way.

Who is Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend, KK Dixon?

Just like her ex, KK is an athlete at her core. She played volleyball and basketball at Fisk University but didn't go pro as her then-boyfriend did. Instead, she turned her attention to different entrepreneurial businesses.

KK wrote a children's book called Kaari & Kree's Ultimate Coloring & Activity Book. "Kadre has always been driven to make a positive impact on the lives of others," explains her Amazon bio. "Above all else, her favorite position is that of a mother. This passion for community and education fueled her desire to build an uplifting brand that inspires and empowers others." KK is also the CEO and owner of Dixon Brands LLC.

Ja Morant is in legal trouble.

Allegedly, Ja punched a teenager during a pick-up game of basketball in 2022. As a result, he is being sued and his legal team is trying to argue immunity in the case. The judge, however, has declined to give a swift decision on the issue, according to AP News.

The attorney argues that Ja felt threatened and under Tennessee’s ground law, which would allow him immunity in this case. Usually, immunity is only offered in criminal cases, but it may be allowed in this civil argument.

“Everybody was hoping for a big decision, or finality, or something like that,” Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Caro Chumney said, according to The Commercial Appeal. “These are important legal issues.”

Ja's father confirmed to Sirius XM that his legal issues aren't changing who he keeps around him. "Ja Morant is going to be the typical guy, a family guy that is going to be an inspiration to a lot, especially in South Carolina, Memphis, wherever he’s at. But he’s going to carry himself like a respectable guy," Tee Morant said.