Ja Morant's Sister, Teniya Morant, Establishes Herself as a Rising Basketball Star Ja Morant's younger sister, Teniya Morant, proves basketball runs in the family. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 9 2025, 4:40 p.m. ET

Since making his NBA debut in 2019, Ja Morant has been a dominant force in the world of basketball. His incredible talent and impressive skill set have quickly made him one of the most exciting players in the league.

While Ja's rise to fame can certainly be attributed to his natural ability and hard work, it's also worth noting that he comes from an athletic family. One of the fellow standout athletes in his family is his younger sister, Teniya Morant. Here’s everything you need to know about her, from her background to her achievements.

Ja Morant's sister proves basketball runs in the family!

The two-time NBA All-Star's sister, Teniya Morant, is making a name for herself as a basketball superstar. Known for her impressive skills, Teniya first showcased her talent at Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn. Despite her potential, she, like her older brother, initially flew under the radar when it came to recruiting attention.

In the early stages of the recruiting process, Teniya didn't have any offers — but her determination and standout performances eventually garnered national recognition. In May 2023, she announced her commitment to Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU), a historically Black university in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

It's no secret that MVSU's women's basketball team has struggled significantly in recent years, finishing with losing records. Teniya's arrival was seen as a potential turning point for the program. Teniya's high school coach, Justin Lewis, even spoke highly of her abilities on the court, telling The Commercial Appeal, "They're getting a tenacious player that gives it her all on the floor. Somebody that's going to be vocal. She's going to work hard."

However, despite the expectations, Teniya played in only three games for the Devilettes during the 2024-2025 season. As a result, on April 3, 2025, she announced her decision to enter the transfer portal, opting to leave the MVSU women's basketball program and explore new opportunities.

"During my time at Mississippi Valley State University, I have grown significantly both on and off the court," Teniya wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "I am grateful for the support and guidance provided by my coaches, teammates, and the entire athletic department. The experiences I've had here have been invaluable, and I will always cherish the memories and friendships I've made."

Teniya went on to explain, "However, I feel that a change in environment could provide me with new challenges and opportunities that align more closely with my aspirations. My decision to enter the transfer portal is not made lightly, and it comes after much reflection on what is best for my future development as a student-athlete."