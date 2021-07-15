Jack Dylan Grazer's Family Is Filled With Entertainment Industry Professionals

Up-and-coming actor Jack Dylan Grazer has been in blockbuster projects such as It and Shazam! and even animated features such as Disney's Luca . The 17-year-old is taking Hollywood by storm, but who are his parents? As it turns out, Jack isn't the only member of his family in the entertainment business. Here's what we know about his parents and the startling allegations against him.

Gavin is an actor who has appeared in films such as The World's Fastest Indian, American Gangster, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He is brothers with Hollywood producer and Ron Howard's business partner, Brian Grazer, who together with Ron founded Imagine Entertainment in 1985. Imagine has produced Hollywood blockbusters such as Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, and Splash, amongst others. The production company is also responsible for television shows such as Arrested Development (which Ron narrates) and 24.

Jack Dylan Grazer is the only child of Angela LaFever and Gavin Grazer. Angela and Gavin have been divorced since at least 2009, and Gavin re-married producer Jana Thompson. Jack Dylan's half-brother, Bowie Gavin Grazer, was born in May 2020. Angela's occupation is currently unknown to the public, but her Instagram account frequently features Angela with her son.

Jack Dylan Grazer's ex-girlfriend has made serious accusations against him.

While many celebrities' personal lives often gain traction on the internet, Jack Dylan's ex-girlfriend, Cylia Chasman, has made disturbing allegations against him in recent months. The allegations – which have been detailed in Twitter threads and screenshots of since-deleted TikTok and Instagram comments – can be summarized as verbal and physical abuse that Cylia experienced over the course of their relationship.

Despite occasionally commenting on the allegations in Instagram posts, neither Jack Dylan nor his mother has directly addressed them until now. On July 14, 2021, both Jack Dylan and his mother posted the same statement by their legal counsel condemning the accusations and threatening legal action against adults or others "who perpetuate vile fabrications against Jack Dylan Grazer."

While many fans of the actor were startled to see such a jarring statement appear on his Instagram page, it appears the message is a response to the onslaught of fan comments over the past week expressing their disappointment with Jack Dylan on his photos. Many fans may continue to urge him to speak up and address the allegations against him.