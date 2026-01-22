Jack Smith Gives Consequential Testimony Before Congress — Is He Married? Jack has made headlines in pursuit of his career, but his wife is a powerhouse on her own. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 22 2026, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, YouTube / @Center for Media and Social Impact

The name of former special counsel Jack Smith is one that dominated headlines for years. He was the dogged investigator tasked with digging into alleged criminal behavior at the very top of the United States government, including, but not limited to, the then-former President Donald Trump, who has since returned to office to serve a second term. Jack's investigation was controversial, and the outcome of the investigation even moreso.

Article continues below advertisement

But while he represents a near-mythic-level character for most Americans, there are some people who know him on a personal level, where he's not this looming public figure. Including: his wife. Jack is married, and his wife's professional role might surprise you. Here's what we know about their life together and how Jack's wife has made headlines of her own through the years.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Smith is married to a filmmaker.

In 2022, Jack Smith became a public figure after he was tapped to lead an investigation into Trump's potential involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office that same month. Before then, he was a career U.S. attorney, also leading the Department of Justice's Public Integrity division.

All of this occurred right around the time he was celebrating his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife, Katy Chevigny. The two tied the knot in 2011, according to The Sun, and they share one child together. Although they are both public figures in different ways, they keep their marriage and relationship details fairly quiet.

Article continues below advertisement

Even as Jack doggedly chased leads and facts as he prepared his report and recommendations for a response to Trump's actions, he and Katy remained steadfast, and they're still married to this day.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Jack Smith's wife, Katy Chevigny.

But as we mentioned, Jack isn't the only public figure in this marriage. Katy is a filmmaker, and her work is very political. According to The Sun, Katy also founded Big Mouth Productions, which is "an award-winning, independent documentary film production company based in New York City."

She has a prolific career, working as director and/or producer for over 30 films, notably including: Deadline (2004), E-Team (2014), Dark Monkey (2018), and Becoming (2020). In pursuit of at least one film, E-Team, Katy worked closely with the Human Rights Watch.

Article continues below advertisement

Although their names are in the headlines, Jack and Katy tend to be private people. Their free time seems to be spent together, and although they don't step out as a couple like celebrities, it's clear that they have a solid partnership.