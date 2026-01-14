A Ford Employee Has Been Suspended After Calling President Donald Trump a "Pedophile Protector" "As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Jan. 14 2026, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Wikimedia Commons

The beginning of 2026 had a dark, ominous quality to it. It was kicked off by President Donald Trump's invasion of Venezuela and the capture of its president. Four days later, an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minn., fatally shot a 37-year-old woman who was protesting near her home. There is also talk of the United States possibly enacting a hostile takeover of Greenland, for reasons no one fully understands.

In the wake of Renee Nicole Good's murder in Minneapolis, protests and assaults by ICE agents have ratcheted up to an alarming degree. In the midst of all this, the clouds parted to reveal a momentary ray of sunshine. While Trump was touring a Ford factory in Dearborn, Mich., a worker hurled an insult at the president. That employee has since been suspended, but you can donate to his GoFundMe.

Donations pour in via GoFundMe set up for the Ford worker.

Grainy footage of Trump touring a Ford F-150 plant at the Detroit Economic Club went viral when a worker shouted "Pedophile protector!" at the president. This might not be such a big deal if it weren't for the president's reaction. In a video that was shared by TMZ, Trump appears to mouth the words "f--k you" before giving the employee the finger.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told TMZ that a "lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage," which resulted in Trump giving "an appropriate and unambiguous response." The worker has been identified as TJ Sabula. He was employed at the Ford Rouge Plant but has since been suspended without pay.

Sabula has been described as a husband, father of two young children, and "proud United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600 line worker," in a GoFundMe that was set up to help him. "As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever," said Sabula to The Washington Post. "I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” Sabula said. “And today I think I did that."

@tmz Donald Trump turned into Donald Grump during a Tuesday appearance at a Ford plant ... launching into an F-bomb attack on a worker who appeared to yell "p*dophile protector" at the Prez. 👀 FULL VIDEO AT LINK IN BIO 🔗 ♬ original sound - TMZ

The Dropkick Murphys promoted TJ Sabula's GoFundMe.

One band that has been speaking up about the Trump administration is the Dropkick Murphys. They have been sharing footage from various ICE raids on their Instagram Stories. They also promoted Sabula's GoFundMe, encouraging fans to donate to it.

In an interview with The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey did not mince words about the president. The band's song "First Class Loser" is about Trump's lack of masculinity and how he is not actually a good role model for anyone, much less men.