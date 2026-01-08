Trump's Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Prompts Questions About Manuel Noriega Maduro was captured 36 years to the day after one-time CIA informant Manuel Noriega was arrested. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 8 2026, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

President Donald Trump captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3, 2025, and the arrest comes 36 years to the day after the former president of Panama, Manuel Noriega, was captured by the U.S.

According to CBS News, the former president was once an ally of the U.S. and was also a CIA informant during the 1980s. After Gen. Omar Torrijos was killed in 1983, Noriega became Panama's leader, and he was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight drug trafficking by the U.S. government. He was captured in 1989 after 24,000 troops were sent to Panama by then-President George H.W. Bush. So, what happened after his capture?

What happened to Manuel Noriega after his capture?

The relationship between the former president of Panama and the U.S. government began to crumble after he demanded more independence, and he was accused of accepting bribes to let drugs be trafficked into the U.S. Former President George H.W. Bush sent the U.S. military to invade the country in 1989, and 23 American soldiers died in the mission. The Vatican embassy hid the leader before he surrendered on Jan. 3, 1990. The dictator was convicted of drug trafficking and spent 20 years in prison.

Noriega was extradited to France back in 2010. He was convicted of money laundering and received a seven-year sentence. However, he was sent back to Panama in 2011 to serve out a 60-year sentence for corruption, embezzlement, and murder for crimes committed during his 30-year reign.

On this day in 1989, 27,000 American troops invade Panama to topple the dictator and former U.S. ally Manuel Noriega. The global community condemns the operation as a violation of international law. pic.twitter.com/D1tvQDmmpO — Military History Now (@MilHistNow) December 20, 2025

Did Manuel Noriega die in jail? And will Nicolás Maduro face the same fate?

Yes, Noriega died in prison during brain surgery in 2017. He had been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor and died following complications from the operation. Since both Noriega and the Venezuelan president were captured following allegations of drug trafficking in military operations deemed illegal by the international community, people wonder if Maduro will suffer the same fate as the Panamanian dictator.

According to CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig, constitutional and international law will be argued by Maduro's lawyers in his defense. "We’ve really seen very little like this," she said. Maduro was captured by the U.S. military along with his wife, First Lady Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. They were both indicted on narco-terrorism charges and extradited to the United States.

Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/omF2UpDJhA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

Trump boasted about the capture on Truth Social. "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” he wrote. "This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 a.m. at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."