Donald Trump Appeared to Have Pink Hair at the Kennedy Center, but Does He Really? The president didn't dye his hair pink, right? By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 8 2026, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Fox News

For decades, even before he was at the center of American politics, Donald Trump's hair was a frequent topic of conversation. Some people speculated that it was a hairpiece, or that he was having it dyed or colored, because while he's had roughly the same hairstyle for years, there are few other people with similar hairdos.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the conversation around Trump's hair has shifted yet again after he appeared on stage at the Kennedy Center during a Republican event. At the event, some people seemed to notice that Trump's hair appeared to be pink, but is it really? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Donald Trump really have pink hair?

It seems unlikely that the president intentionally had his hair dyed pink, and video and photos of him that were taken in the days around the event don't suggest that his hair is actually pink. Instead, it seems to be the case that the lighting on the Kennedy Center stage, when combined with his streaks of white and strawberry blonde hair, made his hair look a little bit pinker than it actually is.

Of course, many noted that if the president had pink hair, that would seem to be quite a progressive choice. Typically, pink hair is associated with the left, which is part of the reason the images of him that appeared to show him with pink hair caught fire on social media. Ultimately, though, it seems to have been a trick of the light, although one that plenty of people who don't much like the president enjoyed lampooning.

Article continues below advertisement

The internet really wanted Trump to have pink hair.

Trump's pink hair was just one element of the event, where he also gave an 84-minute speech that was rambling even by his standards. Among the highlights from the speech were Trump claiming that, if Democrats win the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, he thinks he is likely to face his third impeachment.

Unedited photo of Donald and his new pink hair. Very progressive of him. What's next? Pronouns? A nose ring? A human heart? pic.twitter.com/gkGojpZ0Pj — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) January 7, 2026 Source: X/@herotimeszero

Article continues below advertisement

"You got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said. "I’ll get impeached." He also discussed the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. "You know, people are saying it goes down with one of the most incredible — it was so complex, 152 airplanes — many talk about boots on the ground — we had a lot of boots on the ground but it was amazing."

Meanwhile, people online were lampooning both Trump's remarks and his apparently pink hair. "Unedited photo of Donald and his new pink hair. Very progressive of him. What's next? Pronouns? A nose ring? A human heart?" one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).