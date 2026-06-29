‘Jackass: Best and Last' Brings Back Brad Pitt’s Iconic 2001 Kidnapping Prank Brad Pitt makes an appearance in 'Jackass: Best and Last', but not with new footage. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 29 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt makes an appearance in Jackass: Best and Last, but not with new footage. The film includes archival footage of Pitt shot in 2001, which first aired in Season 3 of the MTV series in 2002.

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Jackass: Best and Last is the final installment in the franchise, combining archival footage from the MTV series and previous films, including Jackass the Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 3D and Jackass Forever, with new pranks and stunts.

The Abduction Explained

"Hi, I'm Brad Pitt, and I'm gonna get abducted," Pitt said in the segment. The Pitt footage centers on a prank set at Pink's Hot Dogs in Los Angeles. Pitt was standing in line when the Jackass crew arrived in a black van and hauled him away.

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Never forget the Jackass prank where they abducted Brad Pitt. pic.twitter.com/Mxq8PyVBD7 — Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) June 2, 2026

As he was dragged off, Pitt pretended to call for help, prompting bystanders to react. One ran after the van on foot, another called the police, and a third physically tried to pull Pitt free from his abductors.

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The version of the footage in Best and Last runs longer than what aired on television in 2002. In the original broadcast, a line from cast member Chris Pontius telling Pitt he was a "great actor" was heard only as a voiceover. The film shows Pontius actually delivering the line on camera, footage that was not part of the original episode.

Steve-O Remembers the Time Fondly

Cast member Steve-O spoke to Entertainment Weekly about filming the segment with Pitt. "It was wild. The year was 2001, so that's 25 years ago. Brad Pitt was a young man. We were all young men, and God, it was just cool. He was cool," he said. Steve-O also noted that Pitt was fully committed, he did not want the team to hold back or go easy on him.

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Brad Pitt discusses his guest appearances on Jackass and Dave.



Jackass: He knew Spike Jonze through David Fincher while filming Being John Malkovich. When Jackass was shooting nearby, he walked over and expressed interest and ended up in the famous celebrity kidnapping sketch.… pic.twitter.com/ajFzmVfcFP — _Chase😈 (@Ankara_inc) June 17, 2026

Johnny Knoxville told EW at the premiere, "He was just so down and up for whatever. He showed up alone and just hung out with everyone, just no pretension. Just down-to-earth, and a really great guy. I really like him, and the guys loved shooting with him. And he's not so bad to look at!"