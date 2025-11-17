They Tied the Knot! Here's What We Know About Johnny Knoxville and Emily Ting's Relationship Timeline "I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe." By Risa Weber Published Nov. 17 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @johnnyknoxville @theemilyting

Stunt performer Johnny Knoxville has now been married three times. He officially tied the knot with his partner, Emily Ting, on Nov. 16, 2025. Emily is a costume designer who has worked on shows like Comedy Bang Bang and I Think You Should Leave, as well as Jackass Forever and Jackass 4.5.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny shared their wedding photos in an Instagram post, saying, "I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe." Many are wondering when exactly Emily and Johnny got together. Here's what we know about their relationship timeline.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny and his ex-wife Naomi Nelson separated on September 24, 2021.

Johny and Naomi broke up on their 11th wedding anniversary. According to People, they then officially filed for divorce in June of 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny and Emily met while filming 'Jackass Forever,' which came out in 2022.

Emily was the costume designer for Jackass Forever. It isn't completely clear when Johnny and Emily's relationship went from professional to romantic, but they publicly announced their romance in early 2023, seven months after Johnny officially filed for divorce from Naomi.

Article continues below advertisement

They announced their engagement in February of 2025.

Johnny casually dropped the word "fiancée" in the caption of an Instagram post, sharing their engagement with the world. He shared a photo of himself lying on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to Rip Taylor's star and wrote, "Was out tonight with my fiancée Emily and ran into an old friend. And don’t worry, I’m stepping into the shower now to wash the Hollywood Blvd out of my hair."

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny and Emily got married on Nov. 16, 2025.

John Waters officiated their ceremony, and Johnny's dog, Bucket (who has their own Instagram, by the way), was there to cheer them on. In an Instagram post, Johnny wrote, "Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe. Bucket is pretty happy too as you can see from the pictures."

Article continues below advertisement

"It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you, John Waters, we love you so," Johnny added. He cheekily ended his update by saying, "OK I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night😉, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!"