They Tied the Knot! Here's What We Know About Johnny Knoxville and Emily Ting's Relationship Timeline
"I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe."
Stunt performer Johnny Knoxville has now been married three times. He officially tied the knot with his partner, Emily Ting, on Nov. 16, 2025. Emily is a costume designer who has worked on shows like Comedy Bang Bang and I Think You Should Leave, as well as Jackass Forever and Jackass 4.5.
Johnny shared their wedding photos in an Instagram post, saying, "I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe." Many are wondering when exactly Emily and Johnny got together. Here's what we know about their relationship timeline.
Johnny and his ex-wife Naomi Nelson separated on September 24, 2021.
Johny and Naomi broke up on their 11th wedding anniversary. According to People, they then officially filed for divorce in June of 2022.
Johnny and Emily met while filming 'Jackass Forever,' which came out in 2022.
Emily was the costume designer for Jackass Forever. It isn't completely clear when Johnny and Emily's relationship went from professional to romantic, but they publicly announced their romance in early 2023, seven months after Johnny officially filed for divorce from Naomi.
They announced their engagement in February of 2025.
Johnny casually dropped the word "fiancée" in the caption of an Instagram post, sharing their engagement with the world.
He shared a photo of himself lying on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to Rip Taylor's star and wrote, "Was out tonight with my fiancée Emily and ran into an old friend. And don’t worry, I’m stepping into the shower now to wash the Hollywood Blvd out of my hair."
Johnny and Emily got married on Nov. 16, 2025.
John Waters officiated their ceremony, and Johnny's dog, Bucket (who has their own Instagram, by the way), was there to cheer them on.
In an Instagram post, Johnny wrote, "Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe. Bucket is pretty happy too as you can see from the pictures."
"It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you, John Waters, we love you so," Johnny added.
He cheekily ended his update by saying, "OK I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night😉, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!"
Emily also shared a sweet photo of herself and Johnny kissing at their wedding ceremony. She wrote, "Could not be more excited to marry this man. I love my husband ❤️❤️❤️"
Johnny replied in the comments, "Wahoo!! And I love you!!❤️🎉❤️🎉."