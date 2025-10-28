Johnny Knoxville Is Ready for Marriage No. 3 – Meet His Partner, Emily The actor also has three children. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 28 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Starring in several Jackass productions is a dangerous endeavor for anybody. But beyond the hazardous challenges that come along with the production, Johnny Knoxville has proven that putting his safety on the line to entertain people is his passion.

We know that Johnny is a creative performer — but what does his personal life look like? Who is Johnny beyond the dangerous stunts and the dirty jokes? Is Johnny married? Here's what we know about the actor's current relationship status.

Johnny Knoxville has been married twice — and is currently engaged.

Johnny is engaged to be married! In February 2025, Johnny shared the news on Instagram. "Was out tonight with my fiancée Emily and ran into an old friend. And don’t worry I’m stepping into the shower now to wash the Hollywood Blvd out of my hair," he wrote. Johnny began dating Emily Ting shortly after his split from his second wife, Naomi Nelson.

Source: Instagram Johnny and Emily.

He was married to Naomi a film director who was involved with small, independent productions, for more than a decade. Unfortunately, both parties decided to call it quits in 2022. The Guardian reported that it took two years for Johnny and Naomi's divorce to be finalized.

In Jessica Simpson's memoir, Open Book, she revealed that she had an emotional affair with Johnny while filming their movie, The Dukes of Hazzard. Johnny happened to be married to Naomi at that time. "First off, we were both married, so this wasn't going to get physical," she wrote. "But to me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical one ... Johnny and I had that, which seemed far more of a betrayal to my marriage than sex."

Source: MEGA Johnny and Naomi Nelson in 2018.

He was married to his first wife, Melanie Lynn Clapp, from 1995 to 2008.

However, Johnny has three kids, two with his ex-wife Naomi.

Before their split, Johnny and Naomi had two children. They welcomed son Rocko in 2009, followed by their daughter, Arlo, in 2011. The custody and financial support of Rocko and Arlo was one of the biggest issues Johnny and Naomi had to settle during their divorce.

Source: MEGA Johnny with his kids, Arlo and Rocko, and fiancee Emily.

Johnny is also a dad to daughter Madison, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Melanie. Previously, Johnny opened up about parenthood. "When I was 24, and my first wife, she was then my girlfriend, said she was pregnant, we're going to have a baby. I don't think I've ever had that much fear in my life," he told People.