Inside 'Ghost Adventures' Star Aaron Goodwin’s Dramatic Divorce and What Comes Next "Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce." By Kelley Schepper Published Oct. 23 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin's divorce became public in March 2025 when police called him while shooting his Discovery+ paranormal series. The longtime paranormal investigator filed for divorce in Clark County, Nev., that same day after officers told him his wife, Victoria, had been arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Court filings confirm the case was opened immediately, and entertainment outlets later previewed the episode that captured the moment producers stopped rolling as the call came through. Investigators said Victoria Goodwin conspired with Florida inmate Grant Amato, trading messages about payments and timing while her husband filmed. The plan surfaced after officers discovered a contraband phone and read messages that referenced Goodwin’s schedule and location.

Police reports and follow-up coverage revealed one chilling line: “Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.” The evidence unraveled within hours, and Victoria was taken into custody in Las Vegas on March 6.

Victoria Goodwin was sentenced to a minimum 36 months in prison.

Victoria pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in April 2025. Two months later, a Nevada judge sentenced her to 36 to 90 months in prison, giving her credit for time already served, per Court TV.. At sentencing, reports quoted Aaron telling the court he would “never feel safe” again.

He said he had sought therapy, improved security, and would not reconcile. Coverage of the hearing confirmed the couple had married in 2022 and separated early in 2025 when the evidence surfaced. Police and local outlets detailed messages that read, “Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.” Authorities say staff found Amato’s contraband phone and uncovered the plan. Coverage places the arrest on March 6 in Las Vegas.

Aaron Goodwin's net worth explained:

Public trackers list Aaron Goodwin’s net worth between $2 million and $2.5 million, mostly from Ghost Adventures and related appearances. Celebrity Net Worth ranks him at about $2.5 million, but outlets caution that these figures are estimates, not financial filings. His earnings stem from more than a decade on the series, as well as merchandise, public events, and occasional production credits.

Aaron Goodwin Paranormal Investigator Net worth: $2.5 million Aaron Goodwin is a paranormal investigator on the Discovery+ series Ghost Adventures. Birthdate: April 1, 1976 Birthplace: Portland, Oregon Married: Victoria Goodwin (2022-2025), Sheena Goodwin Kids: 0

Those figures shift as contracts renew or projects change, so no single number defines his income. None of the publicly available data references the divorce filings or court documents. Goodwin has not commented on financial matters related to the case.

What comes next in the Aaron Goodwin divorce case?

What comes next focuses on civil terms in the Nevada family court. Filings address property and support as standard issues in the state. Any final orders will be posted to the case docket upon entry.

