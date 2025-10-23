Dayanara Torres Is Engaged Again — Who Is the Former Miss Universe's Partner? Dayanara used to be married to a famous singer. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 23 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Puerto Rican actor Dayanara Torres may be happy to learn that she is engaged to her partner. The former Miss Universe announced the couple's engagement on Instagram on Oct. 22.

Dayanara shared a picture of her engagement ring on the platform with the caption, "He asked... & I said YES." So, who is Dayanara engaged to?

Who is Dayanara Torres's partner.

Dayanara has not shared the identity of her new fiancé with the public. However, she used to be engaged to the executive producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Louis D'Esposito. According to Hola!, the producer ended his relationship with Dayanara on the same day she was diagnosed with stage 3 skin cancer back in 2018, and he did so over the phone!

"We were committed, and the plans were going well, but when he learned about my illness, he did not know how to deal with something so hard," she said. "At the end of the day, you don‘t want someone like that by your side. He ended our relationship over the phone. He told me he couldn’t do it, that he had other commitments."

The former beauty queen spoke about learning she had stage 3 Melanoma with NBC News Miami. “No human being ever wants to hear the word 'cancer,'" she said. "When it happened to me, I was in complete shock. I had no idea what was going on in my body." She added that she thought melanoma was easy to get rid of and that the doctor would cut off a mole, and she'd be cured, but it is the deadliest form of skin cancer.

"It’s not like that," she said. "I waited way too long to get mine checked because, one, I’m a mom and I’m always taking care of everyone else, especially my kids. It was on the back of my leg, so I wasn’t seeing it all the time. Almost seven years passed before I actually went to check it, and by then it had already spread to my lymph nodes. That’s why it was stage three." Dayanara now uses her social media to encourage Latinos to get screened for the disease.

Dayanara may be engaged, but she used to be married to singer Marc Anthony.

Dayanara was married to "You Sang to Me" artist Marc Anthony from 2000 through 2004. The former couple have two children together, Ryan and Cristian. She told People back in 2017 that the former couple got along well, despite rumors to the contrary.

