Grammy Award-Winning Merengue Singer Was Elvis Crespo Married Twice in His Life The singer has won a Grammy Award and a Latin Grammy Award in merengue music. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 22 2025, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of singer Elvis Crespo want to know if the merengue recording artist is married. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will air on Oct. 23, 2025, on Telemundo, and the Puerto Rican singer will be honored with the 2025 Billboard Hall of Fame Award, per Billboard.

Elvis is also scheduled to perform at the show, and as his fans prepare for the event, they are curious to learn more about his personal life. Is Elvis Married? We've got the tea!

Is Elvis Crespo married?

Elvis is not married. The "Bandida" singer has been married twice. His first wife is Ana Ceruto, and the two were married from 1996 until 2001. They share one child together, but the singer reportedly welcomed three more children with three different women. The "Una Vaina" singer married Maribel Vega in 2009, and they had one child together, a daughter, Genesis, back in 2012. However, the couple broke up in 2024, and their divorce was finalized the same year, according to the Latin Post.

Source: Mega Maribel Vega and Elvis Crespo attend the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards.

Elvis reportedly filed for divorce in the Bayamón Court in Puerto Rico. The singer cited "irreparable breakdown" as the reason for the split. The singer confirmed his divorce with a statement on social media.

"Today, I want to open my heart to you and share that I have finalized my divorce from Maribel Vega. This has been an important chapter in my life, full of lessons and moments I will always carry with me," he said. "Now it's time to move forward, looking to the future with optimism and gratitude for everything I've experienced. I want you to know I'm more focused than ever on my music and creating unforgettable experiences for you."

Elvis Crespo has two ex wives.

Elvis's first wife, Ana, suffered from the singer's numerous infidelities. The merengue singer was hit with three paternity suits for three children conceived with three different women during his marriage to Ana. Elvis reportedly sought a vasectomy, and the singer pledged to be faithful. “I look at what happened as part of my growth as an individual," he said. "I learned from it. Now I am focused again, and I am in love with my career and my family, and I am with my wife only.”

Source: Instagram Elvis with his daughters Genesis and Alanis.

The couple divorced in 2001, and Elvis married Maribel in 2009. The couple had their daughter, Genesis, in 2012, and Maribel worked as the singer's talent manager. Elvis and Maribel were married just after he was accused of exposing himself on a flight from Houston to Miami. The woman sitting next to Elvis claimed that he began pleasuring himself 15 minutes after the plane took off from Houston, per Billboard, and then he exposed himself.

