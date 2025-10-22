Misty Copeland’s Net Worth Is Worthy of Applause Throughout her highly impressive tenure, Misty Copeland has more than made a name for herself. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 22 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the world of dance, being a professional ballerina is arguably the hardest form, as only a select and very talented few reach the ultimate highs of the profession. One of those is legendary ballerina Misty Copeland, who has broken down barriers during her time as one of the greats.

Throughout her highly impressive tenure, Misty has more than made a name for herself, but does that translate to her bank account? Let’s find out the details of her net worth.

What is Misty Copeland’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Misty Copeland is worth an estimated $1.5 million as of October 2025, the bulk of which is due to her long-standing career as a professional ballerina. As a member of the American Ballet Theatre, Misty was the first African-American woman in the dance company’s history to be promoted to principal dancer. In addition to dancing, she is also an author, celebrity spokesperson, and public speaker.

Misty Copeland Professional ballet dancer, author Net worth: $1.5 million Misty Copeland is an American professional ballet dancer and author. Birth date: Sept. 10, 1982 Birthplace: Kansas City, Mo.

Most professional ballet dancers make a much smaller amount of money when first starting their careers.

Per More Than Dancers, the average salary for ballet dancers in 2025 is between $52,000-$70,000, with the majority of dancers having a starting salary of $30,000 and working their way up. In order to make $100,000 and up, ballet dancers typically have to reach a soloist or principal ranking at a world-class professional dance company.

In October 2025, Misty officially announced her farewell performance.

Misty confirmed that Wednesday, Oct. 22, would be her farewell performance with the American Ballet Theatre, according to USA Today. Among those set to attend the star-studded performance were dance legend Debbie Allen and Oprah Winfrey.

Her farewell announcement, which follows Misty’s five-year hiatus, will take place during the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala where she is slated to "dance alongside her ABT peers in a specially curated program," per the outlet. The performance will also highlight excerpts from "Romeo and Juliet" and "Sinatra Suite."

Upon the news of her farewell performance, the executive director of the Misty Copeland Foundation, Caryn Campbell, spoke highly of the ballerina’s legacy. "Misty Copeland is not only an extraordinary artist, but also an extraordinary woman and leader," she said. "Through her historic career on the stage, she has inspired generations, and through her vision off the stage, she is building something that will last for generations to come."

Misty shared her thoughts on her career and her decision to step away from the American Ballet Theatre in a recent interview.

Speaking exclusively with the New York Times in June 2025, Misty predicted how she would feel when she took the stage at the theatre for the very last time. “I don’t have hopes and dreams for what’s going to happen that night,” she began. “I think that I’m going to go out there feeling in control of the decision that I’ve made, the pieces that I am choosing to dance, the shape I’m going to be in.”

“I only have control over so much,” she continued. “So I want to allow myself the freedom to do what feels right and feels good, because I want to enjoy myself in this final bow with American Ballet Theater.” Misty also posted a message on Instagram at the time announcing the interview and her farewell performance.

