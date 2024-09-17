Home > News Ballerina Michaela Deprince and Her Mother Died Within 24 Hours of Each Other Elaine DePrince didn't know her daughter had died when she passed. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 17 2024, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Jess Volinski

The news of Michaela Mabinty Deprince's death at the age of 29 has many in the world of dance in mourning. Michaela was born in Sierra Leone and lost both of her parents to a civil war raging there when she was still a baby. Raised as an orphan, she wound up in a refugee camp after her orphanage was bombed, and was eventually adopted by Elaine and Charles DePrince, a couple living in Cherry Hill, N.J.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of her death, many were shocked by the news that her mother, Elaine DePrince died less than 24 hours later. Now, some want to know what Michaela's mother's cause of death was.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Michaela Deprince's mother's cause of death?

Family spokesperson Jess Volinski announced the news that Elaine had died in a post on Facebook. “The last few days have been even more difficult than most people realize because the family has also been dealing with the death of Michaela’s adoptive mother Elaine DePrince,” the statement explained. The statement also offered thanks for the outpouring of love for Michaela but did not go into detail about how she had died.

"Michaela passed away on September 10th, not the 13th as some places have reported," she continued. "Her mother Elaine died during a routine procedure in preparation for a surgery on September 11th. Michaela died before Elaine and Elaine did not know of Michaela’s passing at the time of her procedure. As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated."

Article continues below advertisement

"The only way we can make sense of the senseless is that Elaine, who had already lost three children many years ago, was by the grace of God spared the pain of experiencing the loss of a fourth child," she added. She then added that the family is asking for patience and privacy as they grieve both of the losses they are now facing so close together.

Source: Facebook/Jess Volinski

Article continues below advertisement

Michaela's death remains a mystery.

Although Jess's statement provided some detail about Elaine's death, we don't know exactly what Michaela's cause of death was. Her death was first announced in an Instagram post on Sept. 13. Elaine had 11 children, nine of which were adopted. She adopted Michaela along with another child who was her close friend at the same time.

“I got a call from the adoption agency,” Elaine said during an interview with NBC News in 2017. They said, “Which Mabinty are you adopting? We have two of them.” Elaine was also told that Michaela had been turned down by 12 families because of her vitiligo, a skin condition that creates patches of bright, white skin. She decided to adopt them both.