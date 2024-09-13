Distractify
Ballet Dancer Michaela DePrince Dies at 29 — What Was Her Cause of Death?

Sierra Leonean American ballet dancer Michaela DePrince has died at 29 years old.

Published Sept. 13 2024, 4:30 p.m. ET

Michaela DePrince
In devastating news, well-known Sierra Leonean American ballet dancer Michaela DePrince has passed away. Her death was announced on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, via her Instagram account.

She was 29 years old.

"With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince," the post read, "whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond."

Michaela DePrince dancing at Women in the World
Source: YouTube
What was Michaela DePrince's cause of death?

As of now, the cause of Michaela DePrince's death has not been determined. Her team, however, described her life as "one defined by grace, purpose, and strength."

The dancer's team disclosed on Instagram, "Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty, and greatness can rise from the darkest of places."

"Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come," they said.

The Nationale Opera & Ballet also honored Michaela, highlighting her incredible journey from war-torn Sierra Leone to becoming a celebrated ballet dancer.

After losing her parents at a young age and facing hardship in an orphanage due to her skin condition (vitiligo), Michaela was adopted by the DePrince family.

Inspired by a photograph of an American ballerina, she pursued her dream despite facing rejection and ultimately achieved great success. Her story is detailed in her autobiography, Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina.

Michaela was also a committed humanitarian, advocating for children affected by battle and violence. She served as an Ambassador for War Child Holland and organized her own gala, Dare to Dream, to support the well-being and mental health of children living in war zones.

Our thoughts are with Michaela's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

