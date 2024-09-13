Home > Entertainment Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans for The "Outpouring of Love" Following Her Mom's Death The Oscar winner's mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, died on Sept. 7, 2024, at age 84. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 13 2024, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Nicole Kidman is grateful to have her fans by her side as she mourns her mother, Janelle Anne Kidman — Janelle died on Sept. 7, 2024, at age 84.

In an Instagram tribute to her late mother, The Perfect Couple star spoke about the support her family received from fans. Here's what she said in the post.

Nicole Kidman thanked her fans for the "love and kindness" she received following her mother's death.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Nicole shared an open thank you letter to her fans on Instagram. The first post included an older photo of Janelle and several other older photos of the actor with her mother and their family. Underneath the post, Nicole thanked fans for holding her up during a heartbreaking time.

"My sister and I, along with our family, want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," the caption read. "Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. She added, "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."

Nicole found out her mother died shortly after flying to Venice for the Venice Film Festival, where she was set to accept an award for her role in Babygirl. The film's director, Halina Reijn, announced the news of Janelle's passing at the event on the actor's behalf. In a statement read by Halina, Nicole shared that she was "in shock" and accepted the award in her "beautiful, brave mother's" honor.