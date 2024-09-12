Home > Entertainment Lottie Moss Says She Overdosed on Ozempic, Warns Fans Against The "Horrible" Drug The model also said she suffered a seizure after getting Ozempic from a friend. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 12 2024, 7:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lottiemossxo

Someone once said on X (formerly Twitter) that they wish the world never discovered the word Ozempic. The weekly prescription injectable drug's renaissance is still going strong, as celebrities have proudly credited it as a weight loss tool, though it was initially for people living with Type 2 Diabetes. However, like most drugs, Ozempic has side effects, which supermodel Lottie Moss experienced firsthand.

In September 2024, Lottie, who is also Kate Moss's sister, opened up about her terrible time taking Ozempic as a warning to anyone considering taking it. Here's what the runway star said about Ozempic and why she's begging others to do their research before taking it.

Lottie Moss said she was hospitalized for a seizure and overdose after taking Ozempic.

In a Sept. 12, 2024 episode of Lottie's podcast, Dream On, the model revealed her Ozempic story to her fans. She said she got the drug from a friend who bought it from a doctor under the counter (Meredith Grey would never!) Soon after Lottie took it, she began feeling ill and vomiting, a common side effect of Ozempic. Within weeks, Lottie started losing a significant amount of weight and had lost color in her face. The model said she was eventually bedridden from being so sick and dropping weight.

"I was throwing up, it was horrible," Lottie said. "I took a lower dosage the first time I took it, and then I went up higher. I ended up being in bed for two days, felt so sick, my weight had dropped." "When I was in bed for those two days and it was at the end of it and I just wanted to come off it," she added. "Because it's not like you can stopping taking it, it's not like a pill that you don't take when you wake up in the morning, it's in your system and it's there."

Lottie further explained that she became so sick she couldn't keep any food or water down. Eventually, she told her friend she needed to go to the hospital and was treated for a seizure brought on by dehydration. The doctor also told Lottie that her decision to doubling her Ozempic dosage caused her to overdose.

"We went to ER at three in the morning, we go and see one of the nurses and she's like, 'How much of a dose are you taking?' I was like however much and she was like, 'Oh my god, that's so not the amount you should be taking,'" Lottie shared. "She asked how much weight I'd lost in two weeks and I told her….She sent me to the emergency room, and I got wheel-chaired through the hospital."

She added, "At one point, I went to the bathroom, and I felt really sick; I felt like I was going to pass out; I thought something was happening; I didn't feel good. As soon as I got into the room where another nurse saw me, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which was honestly one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me in my life."